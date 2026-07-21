India’s Top 15 Visionary Entrepreneurs Making an Impact in 2026

As India continues its dynamic evolution on the global business stage, a new wave of visionaries is emerging-entrepreneurs who are redefining success with purpose, innovation, and resilience. From sustainable mobility to holistic wellness, career clarity to creative expression, these 15 remarkable individuals are not just building businesses-they’re shaping industries, solving real-world problems, and empowering communities.

In this listicle, we spotlight 15 inspiring Indian entrepreneurs who are set to make a lasting impact in 2026. Their stories are as diverse as the nation itself, ranging from seasoned professionals transforming traditional sectors to bold newcomers challenging conventions. Whether they’re revolutionizing healthcare, reshaping digital landscapes, or designing intuitive living spaces, each entrepreneur on this list brings a unique blend of passion, perseverance, and transformative vision.

Get ready to meet the changemakers who are turning ideas into action and creating meaningful change in the process. These are the leaders to watch-those who inspire, influence, and innovate.

Vivansh Vasishta

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Vivansh Vasishta is the Founder, Chairman, & Managing Director of Vivansh Vasishta Group Of Companies, a rapidly scaling multi-vertical enterprise headquartered in Mathura. Born on 22 February 2000, his journey reflects discipline, devotion, and a long-term vision rooted in his belief of “Mindset. Money. Meaning.”

The Group operates across five verticals — Software and SaaS, Retail and Wholesale, E-commerce, Fintech, and Forex Trading, with a strategic roadmap aimed at launching its IPO by 2035. A published author of "True Success by Soul Design," featured on ABP News and Mid-Day's 15 Inspiring Entrepreneurs of 2026, Vivansh is committed to creating 10,000 jobs across India by 2032. Expanding his vision toward social impact, he is also set to launch the Garuds Foundation soon to drive his philanthropic initiatives.

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Girjesh Rungta, Founder, Rungta Tea

Girjesh Rungta founded Rungta's Tea in 2001 as part of the family-run Rungta Group, building it into a trusted premium brand across North and East India. His leadership is defined by a philosophy he calls the trinity of quality, commitment, and relationships - a standard he refused to compromise even through the Covid crisis, which drove nearly 50% year-over-year growth in its aftermath. With a 92% distributor retention rate over 24 years, he treats partners as family, not channels. Today, he is accelerating expansion while staying anchored to the values that built Rungta's Tea.

Oqlio Launches Punchly — A Workforce Operations Platform Built for Indian Businesses

Delhi, June 2026 — Oqlio today announced the launch of Punchly, a workforce operations platform that consolidates attendance, leave, shifts, holidays, overtime, and timesheets into a single console. Designed for Indian businesses navigating the shift from manual HR processes to digital systems, Punchly offers role-based access, multi-tenant architecture, and an interface teams can adopt without extensive training.

"Workforce management in India has been fragmented and overcomplicated for too long," said Mr. Nitin, Founder of Oqlio. "Punchly fixes that — one platform, everything you need, at a price that makes sense."Punchly is available now at oqlio.com.

About Oqlio

Oqlio builds practical workforce technology for modern businesses. Its flagship product, Punchly, is purpose-built for operational simplicity and scale.

Dr. M. Santosh Kumar Guptha

Dr. M. Santosh Kumar Guptha stands as a transformative force in the global medical coding industry, redefining how healthcare professionals learn, adapt, and excel in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem. As the CEO of MEDESUN Medical Coding Academy and PMBAUSA LLC, he has built institutions that bridge the gap between education and real-world healthcare demands. Recognized as a world record holder with 45 certifications in medical coding, billing, AI medical coding, ICD-10-AM, and healthcare management, his journey reflects relentless dedication to mastery and innovation.

With over two decades of experience, Dr. Santosh Guptha has trained more than 30,000 medical coders across India, the USA, and the Middle East, empowering them with industry-ready skills and global career opportunities. His students proudly refer to him as the Father of Medical Coding in India, reflecting his unmatched contribution to shaping thousands of successful careers. His leadership has significantly strengthened healthcare documentation accuracy, compliance, and revenue cycle efficiency.

An author and thought leader, he champions AI integration in medical coding. He is a ICD-11 Trainer, ICD-11 Implementation Consultant. Dr. Guptha continues to drive digital health transformation and inspire the next generation of medical coding professionals worldwide.

Diwakar Kumar

Diwakar Kumar is an NISM-Certified Stock Portfolio Coach and Founder of Financial HEERO, a financial wellness and investment education platform dedicated to helping busy professionals build long-term wealth through disciplined, system-driven investing.

Through his proprietary HEERO Secret Framework (HSF) and SMART Portfolio Tracking (SPT) system, he helps investors gain portfolio clarity, make informed investment decisions, and manage their wealth in as little as one hour per week.

Through his flagship mentorship program, Portfolio Dominance Mastery, Diwakar empowers professionals to stop relying on tips, take control of their portfolios, and progress toward Financial Security, Stability, and Freedom.

Mission: Learn. Invest. Grow. Become Your Own Financial HEERO.

K V Ram Harsha

Labh, founded by IIM Ahmedabad alumni Ram Harsha and Sujit Mazumdar, simplifies research-driven investing through quantitatively designed stock and mutual fund baskets. Inspired by quant research the platform uses data and statistical models to help investors build and manage portfolios. Labh's mutual fund baskets have been backtested over 16 years, while its stock baskets have shown benchmark-beating results across nine years. Free periodic rebalancing helps investors stay aligned with changing markets without constant monitoring. Within a year, Labh crossed 1.5 lakh Google Play Store installs and is expanding into US Stock Baskets for global investing and long-term wealth creation.

You can try their app at labh.io/download

Anshul Karwa

Anshul Karwa is the author of “Hidden Wealth in SME Stocks”, India’s first book dedicated exclusively to SME stock investing. The book has been appreciated for making SME investing accessible to retail investors and is available on Amazon and other global online platforms.

A Practicing Chartered Accountant and Partner at Karwa & Associates, Jaipur, Anshul’s journey is a testament to perseverance and academic excellence. Coming from a non-commerce background, he cleared the prestigious CA Final examination in his very first attempt. At the time, the pass percentage for candidates clearing both groups was approximately 6%, with only 592 candidates across India successfully clearing both groups, making the achievement particularly noteworthy.

Prior to entering professional practice, he worked with Deloitte and JSW Steel Ltd., gaining valuable experience in statutory audits, internal audits, accounting, and direct and indirect taxation. Over the years, he has built expertise as a GST Litigation Expert and SME Market Expert, advising businesses and investors on complex financial and regulatory matters.

In addition to being a Chartered Accountant, Anshul holds qualifications in LL.B., BCA, FAFD and AICA, reflecting his multidisciplinary understanding of finance, law, and technology. Through his professional practice, writing, and investor education initiatives, he continues to contribute to India’s business and investment ecosystem.

Maniisha Thakkar

Maniisha Thakkar is one of Mumbai's most respected relationship coaches and counsellors, whose journey reflects depth, compassion, and a powerful approach to emotional healing and conscious living. She strongly believes that the most important relationship is not with others, but with oneself, and that every external relationship is a reflection of the inner one.

Through her sessions, retreats, and workshops, Maniisha helps individuals and couples release emotional blocks, rebuild trust, and rediscover their personal power. Her teachings explore the inner and outer circles of life, guiding people toward self-worth, emotional stability, healthier relationships, and abundance. Maniisha continues to inspire conscious, aligned, and flourishing living.

Dr. Ganesh Govindan

Dr. G. Ganesh Govindan is a Grandmaster in martial arts whose journey reflects discipline, dedication, and determination. Born on 12th October 1964 in Bangalore, he began training at the age of 10 under Grandmaster B. M. Narasimhan, earned his first Black Belt in 1986, and went on to become the Founder of his own martial arts style, KAKUDO.

Deeply moved by the Nirbhaya incident, he co-founded NIR-Bhaya Self Defence and the Nirbhaya Martial Arts Academy, empowering women and children across India through self-defence training in schools, colleges, banks, and corporates.

He holds an 8th Dan Black Belt from Karate India Organization and a 6th Dan Black Belt in South Shaolin Kungfu. His honours include the Jayalalithaa Award, Buddha Bodhidharma Award, Bharat Vibhushan Award, Bharat Bhushan National Award, an Honorary Doctorate, and induction into the International Martial Arts Hall of Fame from 2019 to 2025.

Parvaan Vohra

“Most brands want to be liked. I want to be remembered.”

At 25, Delhi-based entrepreneur Parvaan Vohra is building brands around one simple belief: attention is earned, not bought. After working as one of the youngest Brand Custodians for Magic Moments Vodka at Radico Khaitan, he founded Sick My Duck Clothing, a fashion label known for its bold, humorous, and often controversial slogans such as “Wanna Be My Cardio?” and “Told Myself To Stop Drinking But I’m Not Gonna Listen To An Alcoholic.”

“I believe controversy is free marketing,” says Vohra. “People forget ads, but they remember what made them laugh, think, or do a double take.”

He also co-founded Peachy Clothing, an inclusive women’s fashion brand offering sizes from S to 6XL.

Aditya Vikram Singh: Emerging Young Leader Across Real Estate, Media & Education

Building Institutions with Vision, Credibility, and Long-Term Impact

At just 25, Aditya Vikram Singh is emerging as a dynamic young entrepreneur contributing across real estate, journalism, and education. As Senior Partner at Santushti Realtors & Developers, Bureau Chief of Mukhya Awaz, and Director at Mind’s Eye Group of Institutions, he represents a new generation focused on institution-building and nation-oriented growth. With interests in business strategy, public communication, and youth development, Aditya believes in creating long-term value through credibility, leadership, and socially impactful ventures aligned with India’s rapidly evolving future.

Clifford Quadros

Co-Founder, GrowMyRx AI

Clifford Quadros is a Digital Transformation Leader with 15+ years of experience helping hospitals and healthcare brands scale through AI, digital marketing, CRM automation, and patient conversion systems. At GrowMyRx AI, he builds scalable growth ecosystems that drive patient acquisition, operational excellence, and sustainable business growth.

Key Highlights

- 15+ years in healthcare growth and digital transformation.

- Managed ₹100+ crore in digital marketing investments.

- Generated 50+ lakh qualified patient leads.

- Contributed to ₹1,200+ crore in business impact.

- Led growth initiatives across 400+ hospitals and clinics.

- Co-author of The Growth Prescription and The Healpreneur's Playbook.

- Co-Creator of the copyrighted RBC² and 16Ps Healthcare Growth Frameworks.

Stivan Patel

Stivan Patel is the Founder of Bene Consulting, whose journey reflects clarity, strategic depth, and a strong focus on sustainable business growth. An IIM Kozhikode alumnus, he works closely with founders who have built strong businesses but face stagnation as scale introduces complexity, cost pressure, and stretched leadership bandwidth.

With experience across manufacturing, software, outsourcing, services, real estate, and retail spanning B2B, B2C, and DTC models, Stivan specialises in Sustainable Growth and Profitability, expansion strategy, revenue architecture, operating model design, cost optimisation, financial restructuring, and organisational capability building. Through Bene Consulting, he continues to help Indian founders strengthen their teams, build stronger leadership systems, and create profitable, resilient, and enduring businesses.

Shravan Shetty

Shravan Shetty founded “Careers with Shravan “ after a decade of delivering training and coaching for IT, BFSI ,multiple other sectors. As a NCDA accredited coaching professional he holds MBA from Ohio University and has several industry certifications and serves as an Advisory Board Member for ASV Trust , SSERD , Inspiring Minds, Eastern Himalayan Foundation . With him now touching 23+ years in the industry, He has led programs growth, learning, and productivity across leadership roles. As a trainer and coach, Shravan Shetty designs engaging, customized programs that build skills, solve complex problems, and boost team collaboration. Shravan is Known for being an ideally big-picture thinking person, His people acumen, and ,strong networking skills will enable all folks who work with to accelerate on learning , Productivity and growth

Niloy Roy

Niloy Roy's musical journey began on stage, performing with Delhi bands since 2015, where he developed a deep understanding of live music and audience connection. Despite the familiarity of covers, he always aspired to create original music and perform it live. The pandemic gave him the time to pursue this vision, marking the start of his solo career.

His biggest challenge was discovering a sound that felt truly his, beyond influences like Lucky Ali, Mohit Chauhan, and rock bands such as Guns N' Roses and Bon Jovi. His music blends personal and universal themes -loneliness, urban life, love, and introspection -crafted to feel deeply relatable.