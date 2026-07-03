India’s Top 15 Visionary Entrepreneurs Making an Impact in 2026

As India continues its dynamic evolution on the global business stage, a new wave of visionaries is emerging-entrepreneurs who are redefining success with purpose, innovation, and resilience. From sustainable mobility to holistic wellness, career clarity to creative expression, these 15 remarkable individuals are not just building businesses-they’re shaping industries, solving real-world problems, and empowering communities.

In this listicle, we spotlight 15 inspiring Indian entrepreneurs who are set to make a lasting impact in 2026. Their stories are as diverse as the nation itself, ranging from seasoned professionals transforming traditional sectors to bold newcomers challenging conventions. Whether they’re revolutionizing healthcare, reshaping digital landscapes, or designing intuitive living spaces, each entrepreneur on this list brings a unique blend of passion, perseverance, and transformative vision.

Get ready to meet the changemakers who are turning ideas into action and creating meaningful change in the process. These are the leaders to watch-those who inspire, influence, and innovate.

Devarshi Dutta

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In a world where astrology is often wrapped in fear, expensive remedies, and overwhelming jargon, Devarshi Dutta, the mind behind Jyotish108, is quietly changing the narrative. Based in Guwahati and working since 2015, he has guided over 1000+ individuals through Vedic astrology consultation with a simple but powerful approach-clarity over confusion, honesty over fear mongering, and practical solutions over costly rituals.

What sets Devarshi apart as one of the best astrologers in Guwahati is his refusal to rely on traditional upselling tactics like expensive gemstones. Instead, his work focuses on astrology guidance without gemstones, offering clients simple, actionable lifestyle changes that actually fit into their daily lives.

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What truly resonates with his clients is his stance as an honest astrologer in India. There is no fear-based selling, no exaggerated claims, and no pressure to invest in rituals. Instead, his focus remains on spiritual life guidance in India that empowers individuals to take control of their decisions. This approach has made Jyotish108 a go-to platform for those seeking affordable astrology consultation without compromising on depth or authenticity.

Moyeen Ahmed: Meta Certified Advertising Strategist & CEO of Adspire Private Limited

Kolkata, India — Moyeen Ahmed leads Adspire Private Limited, a performance-driven advertising agency focused on helping brands achieve measurable growth.

Rather than chasing vanity metrics, Adspire focuses on solving problems that limit business growth — weak positioning, poor messaging, ineffective funnels, and wasted ad spend.

“We don’t just bring traffic — we make sure that traffic turns into results. Impressions don’t pay bills; conversions do.”

Adspire specialises in Meta (Facebook & Instagram) advertising, lead generation, sales funnels, audience targeting, and conversion optimisation. Using a structured, data-first approach, the agency helps businesses improve conversions, generate qualified leads, and strengthen their market presence.

Adspire is built for brands struggling with inconsistent sales, low-performing ads, or unclear scaling strategies.

For business enquiries, visit: www.adspire.marketing

Mohit Jain

Mohit Jain is a Delhi-based Advocate, Tax Advisor, and the Founder of AdvoFin Consulting Pvt. Ltd., whose journey reflects clarity, expertise, and a long-term vision to make GST and tax compliance simple for Indian businesses. With over 7 years of experience and active practice before the Delhi High Court, ITAT, and GST Appellate Authorities through MJ Lex Legal Chambers LLP, he blends legal depth with financial precision.

Formally incorporated in January 2026, AdvoFin serves clients across 6+ industries with litigation-backed compliance. He is also the author of "The Founder's Tax Playbook," now live on Amazon as an e-book.

Yusuf Mudagal

Yusuf Mudagal is the founder of Codetrappers, a WordPress-focused development company specializing in Enterprise WordPress, Headless WordPress, WooCommerce, Multisite networks, and custom digital platforms. With nearly a decade of experience working with businesses across industries, he has built a reputation for solving complex WordPress challenges, improving website performance, and delivering reliable long-term support.

Beyond client work, Yusuf is an active contributor to the WordPress open-source ecosystem. He is a WordPress 7.0 Core Contributor and regularly participates in WordPress community initiatives, contributor programs, meetups, and WordCamps. His contributions include plugin development, core testing, bug reporting, and helping improve the WordPress platform for millions of users worldwide.

Through Codetrappers, Yusuf works with enterprises, agencies, and growing businesses to build scalable WordPress solutions, including headless architectures, AI-powered workflows, marketplace platforms, custom LMS systems, and SaaS products. His focus remains on combining technical excellence with practical business outcomes while contributing to the continued growth of the WordPress ecosystem.

As both a developer and open-source contributor, Yusuf believes in building technology that is scalable, maintainable, and accessible, helping organizations leverage WordPress as a foundation for modern digital experiences.

Dr. Anirban Ghosh

Dr. Anirban Ghosh, MBBS, MS, MCh (Plastic Surgery), is a distinguished aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon whose journey reflects precision, artistry, and a deep commitment to patient care. Based in Kolkata, he is the visionary founder of Anirvana – The Aesthetic Clinic in Gariahat, offering advanced services including facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty, liposuction, gynecomastia correction, scar revision, fillers, botox, and laser treatments. He is a member of prestigious national and international aesthetic and plastic surgery associations including ASPS, ISAPS, and IAAPS Aesthetics, and a recognised trainer associated with Allergan Medical Institute and Galderma Gain, actively advancing modern aesthetic practices, facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and breast aesthetics.

Known for his meticulous technique, artistic vision, and ethical practice, Dr. Ghosh has built Anirvana into more than just a clinic. Passionate about blending surgical precision with artistic vision to create natural, elegant, and confidence-enhancing results, he remains dedicated to innovation, education, and excellence. His vision reflects a balanced approach where science, art, and self-love come together to redefine beauty.

Dr. Pooja Mehta

Dr. Pooja Mehta is an Occupational Therapist, rehabilitation specialist, and Wellness Expert whose career reflects passion, precision, and a long-term vision to help people live pain-free, fulfilling, independent lives. Built through 21 years of hands-on experience across India and the USA, her journey is defined by continuous learning, advanced training, and the ability to evolve with global healthcare practices.

Today, Dr. Pooja is the Founder, Director, and Owner of TheraCure Clinic in Mumbai, a one-stop destination for occupational therapy and physiotherapy, healing everyone from infants to senior citizens. Recognised among India's Top 10 Impactful Women Leaders 2026 and specialising in Dry Needling, Cupping, Kinesiotaping, deep tissue myofascial release and Posture Correction, she continues to lead with integrity, expertise, and impact.

Dr. Maansi Makkar

Dr. Maansi Makkar is a Global Brand and Growth Strategist, PhD in International Marketing, and an award-winning entrepreneur whose journey reflects vision, strategy, and a deep commitment to building powerful, revenue-driving brands. Based in Gurugram, she is the Founder of Ccontink Scaling Media and Reveal Your Goal, working closely with founders, CEOs, and leadership teams to transform visionary businesses into global power brands. Recognised as one of the Unstoppable50 – Pride of India Women Awards 2026 and featured in The CXO Times, Dr. Maansi blends academic depth with real-world strategy to help businesses build lasting brand identity and global impact.

Swapan Bhadra

Swapan Bhadra, the driving force behind KRISHIV BIOSCIENCES, is emerging as one of India’s visionary entrepreneurs shaping the future of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. With decades of professional experience and deep expertise in pharmaceutical operations, regulatory practices, and healthcare innovation, he is building KRISHIV BIOSCIENCES with a strong focus on quality, global standards, and ethical business growth. His leadership reflects a commitment to delivering trusted healthcare solutions while creating long-term industry impact. Known for his forward-thinking mindset and dedication to excellence, Swapan Bhadra continues to inspire growth, innovation, and meaningful transformation in India’s pharmaceutical sector.

Shiwank Negi

Shiwank Negi is an entrepreneur, Birdwatcher, Homestay host, Responsible tourist, President of gypsy welfare society in north Corbett, and co-founder of Chakhuli.

Shiwank Negi, recently elected President of the Corbett–Kalagarh Tiger Reserve Gypsy Welfare Society, is building a model of responsible tourism in the North Jim Corbett landscape. As the host of [The Corbett Rajae Homestay](https://www.thecorbettrajaehomestay.com?utm_source=chatgpt.com) in Rathuwadhab village near the Sonanadi Zone, he offers bird watching, heritage walks, nature trails, KTR waterfall visits, local Garhwali culture, and slow living experiences for travellers. A bird watcher, nature guide, and conservation advocate, Shiwank also leads “Chakhuli,” a grassroots initiative focused on nature education, river conservation, biodiversity awareness, reverse migration, and sustainable rural livelihoods. Through festivals, biodiversity gatherings, and community tourism, he is helping visitors experience a quieter and more meaningful side of Jim Corbett National Park while supporting local communities and forests together.

Yateesh Kukreti

Yateesh Kukreti is a Narrative Strategist and Business Growth Advisor whose 27+ year career reflects depth, vision, and a long-term ability to merge strategy with story and execution with transformation. From ranking Lucknow as the #1 Smart City under the Fast Track Round of Government of India's Smart City Mission to mobilising 32% of a city's population and delivering 12+ lakh citizen engagements, his work spans policy, brand equity, and technology integration.

Through Niche Business Solutions, ThinkWithNiche, and Forward Convergence Advisory, Yateesh serves founders, government bodies (including- Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Department, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ease of Living, Ullas, and many other Government and Private Institutions Projects), and growth-stage enterprises. With AI-Fluent Advisory and his proprietary 720° Growth Strategy Model, he continues to build ideas that don't just inform, but transform.

Muzahid Saifi

Muzahid Saifi is the Founder of CarScrapper, a trusted, transparent, and government-approved vehicle recycling brand transforming India's scrapping industry since 2024. His journey reflects vision, integrity, and a strong commitment to building a cleaner and greener India through responsible end-of-life vehicle management.

Through CarScrapper, Muzahid has built a streamlined process that includes free vehicle evaluation, government-approved scrapping as per MoRTH guidelines, hassle-free paperwork with RC cancellation support, instant payments, and a Certificate of Deposit and Certificate of Vehicle Scrapping for complete legal transparency. By recycling metals, reusing parts, and safely disposing of hazardous waste, Muzahid Saifi is steadily driving India toward a greener mobility revolution, one responsibly scrapped vehicle at a time.

Vishal V Parwani

Vishal V Parwani is the Proprietor of SSB Properties, a Bengaluru-based real estate firm offering total real estate solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial segments. With years of experience in the Bangalore property market, he has built a strong reputation for marketing and promoting properties, both bulk and singular, along with rental and leasing services. Through SSB Properties, he works closely with almost all the leading developers of Bangalore, including Sobha, Embassy, Prestige Group, Hiranandani, Sattva, Shapoorji Pallonji, Brigade, Birla Estates, Purvankara, and Arvind SmartSpaces. Set to reach a major milestone of 25 years in the industry in 2027, Vishal continues to deliver trusted, transparent, and result-driven real estate solutions.

Mirza Zafar

Mirza Zafar is a business and brand-building leader whose career reflects strategic depth, adaptability, and a long-term vision across the eCommerce and consumer industries. Built through hands-on experience rather than a conventional path, his journey is defined by consistent learning, disciplined execution, and the ability to evolve across diverse business functions.

His professional path spans leadership roles across Arzooo, Daenyx Appliances, LockTheDeal, and currently as Co-Founder of Oathkart, where he focuses on corporate strategy, cost transformation, and post-merger integration. He also serves as a Mentor and Consultant at Semex Appliances, a manufacturing company. With deep expertise in eCommerce startup ideation, GMV strategy, business operations, channel sales, supply chain, and category management, Mirza continues to shape ventures with vision, structure, and long-term impact.

Pranay Kumar

Pranay Kumar is the Co-Founder of Vahaan Bazar, whose journey reflects vision, resilience, and a long-term commitment to transforming India's used vehicle and auction ecosystem. Built through hands-on market understanding rather than a conventional path, his work is defined by consistent effort, transparency, and the ability to bring technology into a traditionally unorganised industry.

Officially established in May 2023, Vahaan Bazar is a digital marketplace and auction platform connecting buyers, sellers, dealers, and fleet owners across commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and construction equipment. With verified listings, live auctions, and tech-enabled inspections, Pranay continues to lead Vahaan Bazar toward making vehicle commerce smarter, more transparent, and accessible across India.

Kanishq Raj