Indigo And Adani Airports Announce Phased Expansion Of International Flight Operations At Navi Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) jointly announced that they are in the final stages of operationalizing a plan for IndiGo to commence international operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from February 2027 and progressively expand its presence thereafter, further strengthening their partnership and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) dual-airport system.

As part of its expansion at NMIA, IndiGo will progressively transfer 12 daily international departures from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to NMIA, representing all the present operations from CSMIA to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka and Jakarta. An additional daily service to Kathmandu will also be introduced, taking IndiGo’s international network at NMIA to 12 destinations between February and July 2027. IndiGo will also transition the required domestic connectivity from CSMIA to NMIA to support these international services from CSMIA to NMIA, ensuring seamless onward connections for customers. In close collaboration with IndiGo, AAHL has been working to enable the necessary infrastructure at NMIA for delivering a smooth and efficient transfer experience between IndiGo’s International and Domestic services at NMIA. This will mark the next step of IndiGo’s expansion strategy to build NMIA as a long-term international hub.

At CSMIA, this capacity transition will also facilitate two additional joint objectives. First, it will create room for IndiGo’s continued international expansion in 2027, enabling the launch of new services across Asia, Africa and Europe using its expanding fleet of A320/321 and A321XLR during 2027, without placing further pressure on a capacity-constrained airport. Second, the associated transition of domestic operations will also support IndiGo’s share of the capacity reductions required to enable the redevelopment of CSMIA T1 by 2030. IndiGo and AAHL will continue to work together to ensure that any further adjustments required to IndiGo’s services at CSMIA T1, to enable the redevelopment, will be accommodated in CSMIA T2.

The phased transition is intended to support a transparent, equitable and proportionate rebalancing of capacity across Mumbai’s dual airport system, taking into account each airline’s presence at CSMIA. This balanced approach will help facilitate an orderly transition for all carriers, minimize operational disruption and provide greater planning certainty for airlines and passengers as NMIA scales up and CSMIA progresses with its redevelopment.

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IndiGo will announce final dates for the transition of services to NMIA and introduction of new services to CSMIA after completion of final project coordination and relevant operating approvals are secured.

The phased transition will materially expand connectivity from NMIA and further expand international reach from CSMIA, thereby providing passengers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with stronger twin-airport access to a broader range of domestic and international travel.

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About IndiGo:

IndiGo is India’s preferred and amongst the fastest-growing carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, and provide a courteous and hassle-free travel experience across its unparalleled network. With its fleet of 430+ aircraft, the airline operates nearly 2200 daily flights, connecting 95+ domestic and 40+ international destinations, and welcomed more than 123 million customers in FY26. IndiGo was recognised as the ‘Best Low-Cost Airline in India & South Asia’ at the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards, while also earning accolades for ‘Best Cabin Crew in India & South Asia’ and being named the ‘Cleanest Airline in India & South Asia’. IndiGo was also named the sixth Most Punctual Airline in Asia-Pacific in 2025 by the global aviation analytics firm, Cirium.

About Adani Airport Holdings Limited:

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) is India’s largest operator of Public-Private Partnership airports dedicated to transforming the country’s aviation landscape with innovative, sustainable, and customer-centric solutions. Adani Airports is a part of the Adani Group’s flagship company, Adani Enterprises Ltd., that aims to extend the company's vision as a global integrated leader in infrastructure and transportation. AAHL operates eight airports, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and the newly constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport (IATA code – NMI).

AAHL strives to deliver world-class passenger experiences, enhance connectivity, and foster economic growth. Through its commitment to operational excellence, technological advancement, and stakeholder engagement, AAHL is shaping the future of air travel and contributing to India’s global standing in the aviation sector. As part of its broader vision to redefine airport-led urban development in India, AAHL is also developing integrated, hospitality-led Airport City destinations that bring together hospitality, retail, entertainment, commercial, and lifestyle infrastructure around key aviation hubs.

About Adani Enterprises Limited:

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India’s largest business organisations. AEL has a long-standing track record of incubating, building and scaling infrastructure and utility businesses of strategic importance to India.

Over the years, AEL has developed businesses including Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas into sizeable platforms. AEL’s current portfolio of emerging businesses spans airports, roads, data centres, the green hydrogen ecosystem, copper and other strategic industrial sectors, each aligned with India’s long-term infrastructure and economic development priorities.