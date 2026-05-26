Infinity Group Unveils Divinity Mall and Northeast Real Estate Vision at RAI Summit 2026

Guwahati, May 26, 2026 – Infinity Group, a pioneer in sustainable commercial and residential real estate, underscored its commitment to the North Eastern Indian market through a high-impact presence at one of the region’s most prestigious industry events: the Retailers Association of India (RAI) North East Summit 2026.

From introducing the innovative "Divinity Mall" concept in Vrindavan to developing an exclusive luxury hilltop residential address in Guwahati, Infinity Group is redefining the intersection of lifestyle, faith, and experiential retail.

At the RAI North East Summit, the spotlight was firmly on the region's evolving consumer psyche. A defining moment of the event was the panel discussion moderated by Aninda Das, Vice President – Marketing, Infinity Group. Titled “The Northeast Consumer on Their Own Terms — Aspiration, Identity, and What They’re Actually Buying", the session analysed the Northeastern consumer through a lens of aspiration, cutting straight past the outdated clichés that national retail brands often rely on. The modern Northeastern market is highly sophisticated, culturally distinct, and driven by a strong demand for premium, tailored experiences.

The panel featured a stellar lineup of industry leaders from Manik Chand Nand Kishore Jewellers, Chandan Retail Pvt. Ltd., and Manju Silk Centre. The discourse explored how consumers balance a deep cultural identity with a growing appetite for global brands. The speakers dismantled the myth of a homogeneous Northeastern market, highlighting a demographic that actively rejects one-size-fits-all national marketing strategies.

Advertisement

While global trends like K-Beauty and premium streetwear heavily influence local tastes, discussants emphasised that consumers use these products to assert their unique cultural identities rather than merely assimilating into mainstream trends. Moving beyond entry-level value items, the dialogue highlighted the region’s strong push toward premiumisation in tech, fashion, and advanced skincare. Ultimately, the panel concluded that the retail brands succeeding in this market are those investing in hyper-localised representation and solving last-mile D2C logistics.

"The Northeast is not a monolithic market; it is composed of distinct, unique identities," noted Aninda Das during the session. "Understanding what they are 'actually buying' requires a shift from transactional retail to identity-driven experiences. At Infinity, we apply this same philosophy of 'contextual retail' to our real estate projects.”







Advertisement

The Sacred Economy: Introducing India’s First 'Divinity Mall'

In a parallel standout session, Mr Das delivered an insightful presentation titled “The Great Indian Retailer Story", addressing the daily operational challenges, sales realities, and emotions of retailers. Utilising a compelling storytelling format woven with themes of Lord Krishna and the sacred land of Vrindavan, he subtly introduced India’s first 'One-Stop Divinity Mall'.

Strategically located on the Main Chattikara-Vrindavan Road, this retail real estate destination caters to the massive, untapped potential for organised retail in spiritual hubs. Mr Das highlighted this as a highly lucrative market segment, currently drawing immense real estate investment and travel interest from Northeastern patrons and heritage brands nationwide.

A Vision for Sustainable Commercial Growth

Speaking on their strategic participation, Pulak Chamaria, Director, Infinity Group, stated, "Our presence at the RAI Summit 2026 signifies our holistic approach to the North East. We are here to provide the most exclusive retail addresses to the heritage retail brands of the North East for our North India market in Vrindavan, inviting the vibrant retail community of this region to be part of our revolutionary spiritual retail journey. Aligning with RAI reinforces our mission to empower businesses and homeowners through smart, sustainable, and culturally resonant spaces."

Shaping the Next Chapter of Indian Real Estate

By spearheading core knowledge sessions and cultivating industry-leading partnerships, Infinity Group continues to solidify its reputation as a real estate thought leader. The company’s strategic blueprint ensures that, whether developing high-end commercial office spaces, luxury hilltop residences, or sustainable spiritual retail hubs, every project is tailor-made to match the evolving cultural and economic pulse of the modern Indian consumer.

In the retail sector, Infinity Group is redefining the traditional shopping landscape by blending experiential commerce with cultural identity. Recognising that today's consumers seek connection over mere transactions, the group’s curated retail ecosystems integrate modern amenities with deep-rooted regional heritage. By leveraging data-driven consumer insights and sustainable architectural design, these next-generation retail destinations serve as vibrant community hubs. This forward-thinking approach maximises footfall for brand partners while establishing a new benchmark for lifestyle-centric retail environments across India.

About Infinity Group

Infinity Group (www.infinityitpark.com) is a premier real estate developer renowned for its landmark green building projects in Kolkata’s Salt Lake Sector V and beyond. With a diverse portfolio spanning IT parks, premium residential complexes, and innovative retail formats like the Krishna Bhumi Arcade, Infinity leads the industry with a commitment to sustainable development and community-centric design. Through active involvement in knowledge sessions and industry-leading partnerships, Infinity Group continues to shape the next chapter of India’s retail and real estate journey—from the hills of Guwahati to the holy plains of Braj.

For more information, contact us at

Call: 9051483879

Website: www.infinityitpark.com