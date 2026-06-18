Inside AAFT Raipur's Fashion Design Campus: The Studios, Tools, and Real-World Experience Behind One of India's Best Fashion Designing Courses

Raipur, India: A fashion design course is only as strong as the environment in which it is delivered. Textbooks teach principles; studios build designers. AAFT Raipur, situated at the iconic Marwah Studios Complex in Noida Film City, has built one of the most comprehensively equipped fashion design campuses in Delhi NCR, and for students evaluating where to invest in a fashion designing degree, the infrastructure is one of the most compelling parts of the case for AAFT.

The four-year B.Des in Fashion Design at AAFT is delivered entirely through studio-based, hands-on learning. Every semester of the fashion designing course is structured around practical application in dedicated facilities, ensuring students spend the majority of their academic time doing, not just listening.

The Campus Facilities Behind AAFT's Fashion Designing Degree

AAFT's School of Fashion Design campus includes the following dedicated facilities:

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• Pattern Labs equipped for industry-standard drafting, grading, and marker making

• Fashion Illustration Labs with specialist tools and digital design workstations

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• Sewing and Garment Construction Studios with high-end industrial equipment

• CAD Labs running Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, CorelDRAW, Adobe InDesign, and computerised pattern systems

• Styling Labs designed for editorial, commercial, and runway styling practice

• Surface Development Studios for textile manipulation, embroidery, dyeing, and printing

• A professional Ramp for live runway presentations and show production rehearsals

• Photography Studio for fashion communication and editorial projects

This infrastructure means that when the fashion designing course syllabus introduces subjects such as Draping, Surface Ornamentation, Computerised Pattern Making, or Techno Fashion, students are not learning from slides they are executing live briefs in professional-grade facilities, developing the kind of muscle memory and technical fluency that employers actually look for.

What Students Build Across the Eight-Semester Fashion Designing Course

The B.Des in Fashion Design moves through a clearly structured eight-semester progression. The early semesters establish foundational skills across fashion illustration, material exploration, sewing fundamentals, and CAD basics. The middle semesters develop technical expertise in Indian Traditional Textiles, Surface Ornamentation, Pattern Making across women's, men's, and Indian silhouettes, Apparel Merchandising, Fashion Styling, and Fabric Manipulation.

The advanced semesters introduce the programme's most specialist content: Techno Fashion covering wearable technology and smart textiles, Creative Pattern Making using origami-inspired three-dimensional structural techniques, Sustainable Design, Apparel Branding, Costume Jewelry Design, and Fashion Forecasting. The final semester is entirely dedicated to the Graduation Design Research project and the Graduation Design Collection a complete, professional-standard collection that every student presents as the centrepiece of their portfolio.

Throughout all eight semesters, students layer a personalised specialisation on top of the common core, choosing from Photography and Fashion Communication, Retail Buying and Merchandising, Production Management, Lifestyle and Accessories Design, or Entrepreneurial Brand Building — each delivered in the same hands-on, studio-based format.

The In-House Global Fashion Week: Where the Campus Becomes a Professional Runway

The most distinctive infrastructure experience in AAFT's fashion designing course is the annual In-House Global Fashion Week, a fully simulated fashion week platform conducted entirely on campus. Students conceptualise complete collections inspired by global cultural themes, execute all garment development and surface work in the campus studios, manage runway production and styling coordination, and present before an audience that has included working designers, brand executives, diplomats from over six countries, and media professionals.

This is not a student showcase. It is a professional simulation, run under real fashion week timelines and protocols, that gives students the kind of production and presentation experience most fashion graduates only encounter years into their careers. Every collection developed through this process becomes part of a growing professional portfolio that accompanies students into their placement conversations.

Postgraduate Study: M.Des in Fashion Design

Students who complete the B.Des and seek to deepen their expertise can advance to the M.Des in Fashion Design a two-year postgraduate degree that develops advanced skills in design research, luxury brand management, sustainable fashion strategy, techno fashion, and international fashion markets. The M.Des programme is delivered in the same campus environment, with access to the same infrastructure, faculty mentorship, and placement support as the undergraduate programme.

Placements, Fees, and Admissions

The Career Resource Cell delivers 100% placement assistance, with graduates working at Prada, Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton, H&M, Adidas, Levi's, Arvind Fashions, Fabindia, and Marks and Spencer, among many others. Fashion designing course fees are structured at approximately INR 1,00,000 per semester, with a one-time admission fee of INR 30,000 at joining. For the complete fashion designing course fees breakdown, visit the official fee structure page. Applications for the 2026 batch are now open. Candidates must have passed 10+2 from any recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks. All streams are eligible. For complete details and to apply, visit B.Des in Fashion Design .

Fashion Design Programmes Available at AAFT

• B.Des in Fashion Design — 4-year undergraduate fashion designing degree

• M.Des in Fashion Design — 2-year postgraduate master's degree in fashion design

• B.Sc in Fashion Design — 3-year UG programme covering garment design and production

• B.Sc in Fashion Communication and Styling — 3-year UG specialisation in styling and visual communication

• B.A (Hons.) in Luxury Brand Management — 3-year undergraduate degree for luxury and retail careers

• PG Diploma in Fashion Design — postgraduate diploma for advanced specialisation

• PG Diploma in Fashion Communication and Styling — postgraduate diploma in fashion media and communication

• Diploma in Fashion Design — 1-year foundational fashion designing programme

• Certificate in Makeup and Styling — short-term professional certification

About AAFT University

AAFT University of Media and Arts, established in 2018 in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, carries forward the AAFT legacy that began in 1993 at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City. Spread across a 27-acre campus, the university brings together 13 specialised schools covering Cinema, Journalism and Mass Communication, Fashion Design, Interior Design, Animation, Music and Performing Arts, Photography, Fine Arts, Advertising, PR and Events, Management, Hospitality and Tourism, Wellness, Law and Doctoral Research. Programmes run across undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD levels, taught through hands-on studio work, live projects and industry-led workshops. Under the leadership of Chancellor Sandeep Marwah, the university follows a curriculum that balances creativity with real-world application. Admissions are conducted through the AAFT Global Entrance Exam (AAFT GEE), and applications for the 2026 session are now open.

For Admissions and Media Inquiries, Contact:

AAFT University Of Media And Arts

AAFT University GF-18, Ground Floor, Shyam Plaza, Pandri, Raipur,

Chhattisgarh-492001, India