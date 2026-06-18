Institute of Risk Management (IRM), India Affiliate Declares Level 1 Results for May 2026 Enterprise Risk Management Foundation Examination

Mumbai, 18 June, 2026: IRM India Affiliate today announced the results of the Global Level 1 Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) examination (‘FoRM’) for May 2026. Gomathi P G, a student pursuing Master of Business Administration (Finance) from Madras School of Economics, Chennai, secured the All-India top rank in the student exam with a distinction score of 83.84%. In the professional exam, Ishitab Vashisht, Lieutenant Colonel, Indian Army, attained the All-India top rank with a score of 95.4%.

The IRM, headquartered in the UK, established in 1986, is the world’s leading professional certifying body for ERM across 140+ countries and the only body to grant a Fellowship in ERM.

Speaking on the results, Kosha Parekh, Director - Academics, stated: “Heartiest congratulations to all the May 2026 candidates who cleared the Global Level 1 ERM examination with dedication and perseverance. At IRM India Affiliate, we are building a strong community of risk-aware professionals who are equipped to thrive in the face of uncertainty. By building strong foundations in enterprise risk management, these candidates are taking their first step towards developing the mindset and skills needed to recognise risks early, think strategically, and make better decisions across diverse industries.”

Gomathi P G, a student pursuing Master of Business Administration (Finance) from Madras School of Economics, Chennai, said:

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“I am deeply honoured to have secured the All-India top rank in the IRM Level 1 Enterprise Risk Management examination. This achievement reflects not only my preparation but also a genuine interest in understanding how organizations can make informed decisions in the face of uncertainty. The programme challenged me to think critically, analyse complex situations, and appreciate the strategic role that enterprise risk management plays in driving long-term success. As businesses navigate an increasingly interconnected and rapidly changing world, risk management has become far more than a compliance function - it is a key enabler of resilience, innovation, and sustainable growth. The knowledge and perspectives gained through the curriculum and enhanced by the quality study material provided by IRM India Affiliate have reinforced my belief that risk-aware leadership will be essential for addressing the challenges and opportunities of the future. I am sincerely grateful to IRM for fostering a strong learning environment and advancing the profession in India. I look forward to pursuing the International Certificate in ERM as step 2, and earning the IRMCert designation.”

Ishitab Vashisht, Lieutenant Colonel, Indian Army, said:

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"Securing the All-India top rank in IRM’s Global Level 1 ERM examination is both an honour and a rewarding validation of the effort put into studying these concepts. Navigating the curriculum provided an excellent learning experience, further enhancing how I view organizational resilience and operational readiness. The framework effectively bridges theoretical paradigms with practical, real-world applications, offering a structured lens to identify, evaluate, and mitigate risks systematically. In today's volatile and interconnected global environment, risk management is no longer just a defensive backup plan; it has evolved into a core strategic driver. Modern landscapes require leaders who can decisively manage uncertainty and protect organizational value. For professionals looking to navigate high-stakes environments, a robust foundation in ERM is highly valuable for driving sustainable progress. I am glad to join IRM’sglobal community and look forward to applying these insights going forward."

Amid growing complexity in the global landscape—global uncertainties, shifting market dynamics, geopolitical tensions, and economic fluctuations—risk management has become a vital skill for organizations across industries.

IRM’s Global Level 1 ERM / FoRM course is evaluated by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education, Government of India and is recognized by the University of Mumbai as a two-credit open elective under the National Education Policy (NEP). Open to students from all academic backgrounds and professionals from diverse sectors, the Level 1 examination equips candidates with essential expertise in risk identification, mitigation strategies, and crisis management, fostering a strong foundation for building resilient businesses. With new specialist roles emerging in areas such as supply chain risk, AI risk, brand risk, climate risk, cybersecurity risk, and regulatory compliance, the demand for risk intelligent professionals is at an all-time high.