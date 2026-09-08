Internationalisation and Beyond: Defining the real employability advantage of an International Branch Campus in India

For generations, higher education operated on a simple promise: earn a degree, secure a job.

Today, that equation is changing.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) expand across India, and employers place greater emphasis on skills and workplace readiness, students are becoming more pragmatic about the return on their educational investment.

The latest Emeritus India Gen Z Outlook 2026 reflects this shift. While 68% of Gen Z respondents say they would be likely to study with an international university in India, 65% believe a degree alone is no longer enough to succeed in today's job market.

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The employment landscape reinforces this reality. Demand for specialised talent continues to grow, particularly in areas such as AI, cybersecurity, analytics and digital transformation. At the same time, the India Skills Report 2026 found that nearly 93% of students actively seek internships and practical learning experiences, highlighting a clear expectation that education must translate into career opportunities.

This changing mindset presents both an opportunity and a test for international branch campuses (IBCs) in India.

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Their value can no longer rest solely on global rankings, international branding or the appeal of an overseas degree. Increasingly, it will be measured by the employability advantage they create.

An international degree, but how does it translate?

One of the most significant shifts taking place in higher education is the move towards outcomes-based learning.

Students are no longer evaluating institutions solely on academic reputation. They are asking tougher questions:

Will this programme help me build relevant skills?

Will it connect me with industry?

Will it improve my career prospects?

This thinking aligns closely with NITI Aayog's vision for India's future workforce, which identifies skilling, industry collaboration and lifelong learning as national priorities.

Against this backdrop, IBCs have an opportunity to play a much larger role than simply bringing global education closer to home.

At their best, IBCs sit at the intersection of global curriculum, industry engagement and workforce readiness with the potential to equip students not just with knowledge, but with the skills, exposure and confidence needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy.

Deakin's GIFT City Campus: A practical example of IBC

Deakin University's GIFT City campus, India's first international branch campus, offers an early example of what this model can look like in practice.

With its first cohort already graduated and employed, and its second cohort progressing through internships and placements, the campus clearly demonstrates how global education can be effectively connected to career outcomes within India.

A key differentiator is its location.

Situated within Gujarat's International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the campus operates alongside more than 190 companies and GCCs spanning financial services, fintech, technology, analytics and other high-growth sectors.

This proximity matters.

Deakin's programmes in Business Analytics, Cyber Security and soon-to-be-launched other technology-focused disciplines have been deliberately aligned with the capabilities employers are increasingly seeking.

For students, industry engagement is not something that happens only at the end of their studies. It is embedded into the learning experience through industry interactions, masterclasses, projects, networking opportunities, internships and career exposure throughout the programme.

The result is a learning environment where students participate in the convergence of learning and skilling for the industries that they aspire to serve.

What nurturing employability looks like in practice

At Deakin GIFT City, employability is not treated as a separate outcome. It is built into the student journey from day one.

Here is how -

Globally benchmarked curriculum: Deakin offers the same standards of course curriculum and delivery with global accreditations as offered in Australia

India-contextualised delivery: Teaching and curriculum are adapted for local market relevance and employability

Dedicated career support: Deakin GIFT City Career Services, including a dedicated placement officer, supports students through their career journey

Applied learning: Greater emphasis on active, practical learning helps students develop stronger critical thinking and workplace-ready skills, enhancing pedagogy

Measurable outcomes: Only so far documented placement track records of an IBC to demonstrate the impact of an employability-first approach

Beyond graduation: Access to Deakin Lifelong Learning enables continued skills development after graduation

Together, these elements create a model that connects learning, application and employability in a meaningful way.

Meeting Gen Z where they are

The findings from the Emeritus India Gen Z Outlook 2026 highlight a clear challenge for higher education. Students want access to quality education and global opportunities, but they are also looking for learning that translates into real career value.

The tension is evident. While 60% of Gen Z respondents say they feel the pressure of continuous learning is already contributing to burnout, another 65% of early-career Gen Z believe their degree alone is insufficient preparation for today's job market.

In other words, Gen Z is not looking for more education. It is looking for education that works harder for them.

This is where IBCs have an opportunity to differentiate themselves. By combining global academic standards with local industry relevance, practical learning and career support, they can help address one of the most persistent challenges in higher education: the gap between what students learn and what employers need.

Deakin's GIFT City campus offers a practical response to each of these needs. Importantly, this is no longer a theoretical proposition. Deakin's first GIFT City cohort has graduated and moved into employment, while the second cohort is progressing through internships and placements. These early outcomes provide encouraging evidence of how an employability-focused model can support students in translating education into career opportunity.

As international branch campuses continue to establish their presence in India, they might just offer what is absolutely needed now - meaningful learning and industry engagement with clear pathways to career success.