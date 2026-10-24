iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Is the Max Worth It?

The iPhone 17 is Apple's standard model, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the top-end option in the series. The regular iPhone 17 already gets a 120Hz ProMotion display, Apple Intelligence, an 18MP Center Stage camera, and 256GB base storage, so it covers more ground than earlier base iPhones.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max costs considerably more and adds a 6.9-inch display, A19 Pro chip, longer battery life, and a more advanced camera system with telephoto zoom. For buyers choosing between the two, the decision comes down to whether these extras are worth the higher price.

What stays the same for both iPhones?

Several features once limited to Pro iPhones are now available on the regular iPhone 17. Both iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max share:

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Display technology: Both use Super Retina XDR OLED displays with ProMotion up to 120Hz, Always-On support, and up to 3,000 nits outdoor brightness.

Both use Super Retina XDR OLED displays with ProMotion up to 120Hz, Always-On support, and up to 3,000 nits outdoor brightness. Front camera: Both have an 18MP Center Stage camera with autofocus, Dual Capture, and automatic framing for group selfies and video calls.

Both have an 18MP Center Stage camera with autofocus, Dual Capture, and automatic framing for group selfies and video calls. Apple Intelligence: Both support Apple Intelligence and run current iOS features.

Both support Apple Intelligence and run current iOS features. Controls: Both models have the Action button and Camera Control.

Both models have the Action button and Camera Control. Charging: Both can reach around 50% charge in 20 minutes with a compatible 40 W or higher adapter.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Why the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be worth it

Bigger display

The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display compared to 6.3 inches on the iPhone 17. The larger screen is better for watching videos, gaming, reading, and editing photos. The only trade-off is the added weight: the iPhone 17 Pro Max weighs 231g, compared to 177g of the iPhone 17.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display compared to 6.3 inches on the iPhone 17. The larger screen is better for watching videos, gaming, reading, and editing photos. The only trade-off is the added weight: the iPhone 17 Pro Max weighs 231g, compared to 177g of the iPhone 17. More powerful Pro chip

The iPhone 17 already handles everyday apps, gaming, photos, and Apple Intelligence well with the A19 chip. The iPhone 17 Pro Max uses the A19 Pro chip with a 6-core GPU and vapour chamber cooling, helping it maintain performance longer during demanding games, 4K video editing, and other sustained workloads.

The iPhone 17 already handles everyday apps, gaming, photos, and Apple Intelligence well with the A19 chip. The iPhone 17 Pro Max uses the A19 Pro chip with a 6-core GPU and vapour chamber cooling, helping it maintain performance longer during demanding games, 4K video editing, and other sustained workloads. Significant camera upgrade

The iPhone 17 already has a 48MP Fusion Main lens and 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera, with a 2x optical telephoto option from the main sensor. The iPhone 17 Pro Max upgrades to a 48MP Pro Fusion setup with a dedicated 48MP Fusion Telephoto lens, which makes a real difference for portraits and distant subjects. 4x works well for portraits without standing too close, while 8x helps at concerts, sporting events, wildlife trips, or travel spots where users cannot simply walk closer to the subject.

The iPhone 17 already has a 48MP Fusion Main lens and 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera, with a 2x optical telephoto option from the main sensor. The iPhone 17 Pro Max upgrades to a 48MP Pro Fusion setup with a dedicated 48MP Fusion Telephoto lens, which makes a real difference for portraits and distant subjects. 4x works well for portraits without standing too close, while 8x helps at concerts, sporting events, wildlife trips, or travel spots where users cannot simply walk closer to the subject. Better video features

The Pro Max also suits buyers who edit their photos and videos after shooting. ProRAW retains more image information for photo edits, while ProRes RAW and Apple Log 2 give editors greater control over colour and exposure. Genlock is mainly useful for multi-camera video shoots where footage from different cameras needs to stay synchronised. By comparison, the iPhone 17 records 4K Dolby Vision video at up to 60fps and offers different recording modes, which is enough for everyday clips, travel videos, and social media content.

The Pro Max also suits buyers who edit their photos and videos after shooting. ProRAW retains more image information for photo edits, while ProRes RAW and Apple Log 2 give editors greater control over colour and exposure. Genlock is mainly useful for multi-camera video shoots where footage from different cameras needs to stay synchronised. By comparison, the iPhone 17 records 4K Dolby Vision video at up to 60fps and offers different recording modes, which is enough for everyday clips, travel videos, and social media content. Longer battery life

The iPhone 17 offers decent battery life with a 3,692 mAh battery that's rated for up to 30 hours of video playback. But the iPhone 17 Pro Max takes it a step further with a 4,823 mAh battery that's built to last up to 37 hours of video playback. This makes the Pro Max better for users who want long days of gaming, recording, or streaming without frequent charging breaks.

The iPhone 17 offers decent battery life with a 3,692 mAh battery that's rated for up to 30 hours of video playback. But the iPhone 17 Pro Max takes it a step further with a 4,823 mAh battery that's built to last up to 37 hours of video playback. This makes the Pro Max better for users who want long days of gaming, recording, or streaming without frequent charging breaks. More storage options

The iPhone 17 is available with 256GB or 512GB storage, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max goes up to 2TB. Higher capacities are mainly useful for buyers who shoot many high-resolution photos, record ProRes video, or keep large games and files on the phone.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max prices in India

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Prices of iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max can vary depending on the storage option selected:

iPhone 17 256GB: Rs. 99,900

iPhone 17 512GB: Rs. 1,24,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB: Rs. 1,49,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB: Rs. 1,69,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB: Rs. 1,89,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max 2TB: Rs. 2,29,900

Updated on: Oct, 2026.

Disclaimer: Prices may change based on availability, offers, and location. Please check the latest price before buying.

Should buyers pick the iPhone 17 Pro Max or choose the base iPhone 17?

For the 256GB variant, the iPhone 17 Pro Max costs about Rs. 50,000 more than the iPhone 17. That is a big price difference, so the Pro Max is worth considering only if its added hardware matches how the buyer uses the phone.

The iPhone 17 suits buyers who want a lower-priced, lighter option while still getting the A19 chip, 120Hz ProMotion display, Apple Intelligence, and two 48MP cameras.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max suits buyers who need the 6.9-inch screen, longer battery life, dedicated telephoto camera, or Pro video tools for shooting and editing.

Shop for iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro Max on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finance

Buyers can visit a Bajaj Finance partner store to compare the iPhone 17 with available iPhone 17 Pro Max variants and decide whether the Pro Max upgrades justify the extra spend. They can purchase their preferred iPhone model on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance, allowing them to divide the cost into monthly instalments and repay it over a selected tenure instead of paying the full amount upfront.

Steps to shop on Easy EMIs

Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store. Check the available iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Select the preferred model and storage option. Choose a suitable Easy EMI repayment tenure. Complete the purchase and repay through monthly instalments.

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About Bajaj Finance Ltd.