It’s Spotlight to Redefine Indian DOOH Landscape with Real-Time Analytics Integration by Q1 2026 | Image: Republic Initiative

It’s Spotlight, India’s fast-growing Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) media platform, today announced the integration of AdMobilize, a global leader in AI-powered computer vision analytics. This partnership enables real-time, anonymous audience measurement across its expanding network of high-impact digital screens, bringing world-class analytics, already trusted in locations like Dubai Mall, to India’s malls, cinemas, and other high-footfall venues.

Fueled by a vision of PAN-India expansion by Q1 2026, It’s Spotlight is redefining digital outdoor advertising as one of the country’s most data-driven, accountable, and technologically advanced DOOH networks.

“As we scale rapidly across India’s most prominent malls, cinemas, airports, and urban centers, we want to offer more than just ad space; we’re giving brands actionable data to understand their audiences in the physical world,” said Virkaran Singh, Founder at Its Spotlight.

“Our integration with Florida-based AdMobilize helps us bring intelligent, real-time insights that elevate the value of every campaign.”

Key Takeaways for Advertisers

Advertisers running campaigns with It’s Spotlight will now get:

Real-time impressions: Number of verified viewers seeing each screen.

Demographic insights: Age and gender breakdowns of the audience.

Dwell time & attention: How long viewers looked at the screen, and how engaged they were.

Foot traffic analytics: Peak hours, footfall heatmaps, and crowd flow.

All data is presented via a user-friendly dashboard, accessible anytime by brands and agencies to track, analyse, refine campaigns, and enhance products based on audience insights.

Scaling Premium DOOH Across India

By Q1 2026, It’s Spotlight will power live DOOH displays across prime, high-traffic locations throughout PAN India, strategically placed in:

Tier-1 malls and multiplexes

High-street shopping areas

Cinema foyers and exits

Transit Hubs and Business Districts

This reach will provide advertisers with access to millions of monthly viewers, with the added confidence of verifiable performance metrics powered by AdMobilize.

“India’s advertising landscape is evolving fast, and brands want DOOH to deliver the same kind of accountability, insight and ROI they get from digital,” Further added Virkaran “We’re enabling that while keeping privacy and transparency at the core.”

Privacy-Compliant, AI-Driven

AdMobilize’s analytics technology is 100% anonymous and designed with privacy-by-default principles. It uses AI to detect and analyse viewing behaviour without capturing personal data or identifying individuals, ensuring full compliance with Indian data privacy regulations.

About Its Spotlight