Advertisement

JEE Main 2024 result date is April 25. NTA has already released JEE Main 2024 answer key for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). Along with the results, NTA will also release the topper list, student statistics and category-wise cutoff.

NTA will declare JEE Mains 2024 result soon. Along with the results, category-wise JEE Main 2024 cutoff will also be released.

Advertisement

JEE Main cutoff for JEE Advanced is the minimum percentile score required to appear for IIT JEE. Every year, JEE Main cutoff 2024 varies based on factors like the number of students who appeared for JEE Mains, overall exam difficulty and the number of seats available in the participating colleges.

According to the students who appeared in JEE Main 2024 session 2, the exam was much easier than in the previous years. Therefore, experts and educators predict a rise in the cutoff marks for qualifying for JEE Advanced 2024. The expected cutoff for JEE Mains 2024 is 91+ for General, 74+ for OBC, 76+ for EWS, 55+ for SC, 40+ for ST and 0.11+ for PwD categories.

Advertisement

Previously, JEE Main cutoff percentile for the General category increased to 90.7788642 in 2023 from 88.4121383 in 2022. A similar trend was seen for all the other categories.

According to reports, JEE Main Session 2 has recorded a total of 12.57 Lakh registrations. This means a significant rise in competition than previous years. It is also likely that a 99+ percentile in JEE Mains 2024 will require candidates to get 200+ marks in case of easier exam shifts. This might drop to 170+ marks in cases of difficult shifts.

Advertisement

Since the competition is projected to rise this year, what is a safe score for IITs and NITs? While it is difficult to provide a definitive answer, candidates must aim for a higher percentile than the expected cutoff. A recommended range to target is,

For IITs, General category should aim for a 97+ percentile

For NITs, General category should aim for a 90+ percentile

Along with the results and cutoff, NTA will release AIR for each candidate who qualifies JEE Mains. This result is the final result announced. Those who would have appeared for both the exam sessions can use the best of the two scores for admission to IIT, NIT, IIIT or GFTI.