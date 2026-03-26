Johnson & Johnson Launches New TECNIS Odyssey Next-Generation Intraocular Lens in India Offering Cataract Patients Precise Vision at Every Distance in Any Lighting

Johnson & Johnson announced today that it is expanding its portfolio of presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses (PC-IOL) with the roll-out of TECNIS Odyssey IOL in India. The new full visual range IOL offers high-quality and continuous vision with unmatched range. This will allow patients to see clearly from far to near and in between, minimizing their need for glasses. Built on the industry-leading TECNIS platform, combining advanced optics and proprietary materials, TECNIS Odyssey IOL offers consistently clear, high-contrast vision.

“The TECNIS Odyssey IOL addresses a significant unmet need for cataract patients seeking greater spectacle independence. Its introduction in India expands access to advanced IOL technology designed to deliver high-quality, continuous vision across distances. Together with TECNIS PureSee, TECNIS Odyssey IOL elevates the strength and depth of our IOL portfolio, helping us meet the diverse needs of today’s aging population,” said Burzin Shahana, Country Manager, Surgical Vision India & South Asia, Johnson & Johnson.

Currently, an estimated 94 million people aged 50 years and over have moderate-to-severe distance vision impairment or blindness that could be corrected through lens replacement surgery. These figures are projected to increase, since presbyopia and cataract development are part of the aging process. Presbyopia is a progressive eye condition that makes it difficult to focus on close objects and usually becomes noticeable around 40 years of age. Full visual range IOLs provide the opportunity to correct presbyopia during lens replacement cataract surgery.