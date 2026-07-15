Joyeeta Chandra Sahu: An Author’s Journey Through Creativity, Entrepreneurship and Inner Awakening

Some writers discover writing as a profession, while others carry it within them long before they understand what it means to become an author. For Joyeeta Chandra Sahu, writing has never been merely a hobby or a carefully chosen career path. It has always been an inseparable part of her identity—a natural language through which she observes life, processes emotions, questions established beliefs and transforms personal experiences into meaningful conversations.

An author, entrepreneur, lawyer and spiritual worker, Joyeeta represents a rare meeting point between creativity and pragmatism. Her professional journey moves across law, beauty, conscious entrepreneurship, healing and literature. Although these fields may appear different on the surface, they are connected by one central purpose: helping people understand themselves more deeply and live with greater awareness.

Today, Joyeeta is the founder of Zylocrush Cosmetics and Sacral Vault and serves as Director of Shaktivara OPC Private Limited. Alongside building her entrepreneurial ventures, she continues to write, conduct healing and tarot workshops, explore different spiritual modalities and develop projects centred on self-discovery, holistic well-being and conscious living.

A Childhood Shaped by Two Cultures

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Joyeeta describes herself as a classic example of two states. Growing up with the influences of both Bengali and Chhattisgarhi cultures allowed her to experience the traditions, values and principles of both sides of her family.

Her earliest memories include scribbling stories and poems, painting and dancing. Rather than restricting her interests, her family gave her the freedom to explore her creative abilities. She believes this creative independence also strengthened her academic performance and helped her become more confident in expressing her ideas.

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Her writing journey began with a diary she received in the second grade. Although it was meant to be a simple scribbling or doodling book, she began filling it with the limited words she had recently learned. Her vocabulary may have been small, but her imagination was already expansive.

As she grew older, she participated in handwriting competitions simply because they allowed her to write stories that her teachers would read. She also enjoyed performing stories through narration, actions, music and movement.

Gradually, poetry became one of her strongest forms of expression. She was fascinated by the ability of a few carefully chosen words to communicate emotions that could otherwise take pages to explain.

From Law to Conscious Entrepreneurship

Joyeeta’s professional background in law gave her the ability to approach decisions with structure, analysis and practical understanding. However, she eventually chose to step away from the legal profession to pursue her entrepreneurial ambitions.

She launched Zylocrush Cosmetics, a beauty brand that she is currently preparing to relaunch with a renewed identity. She is also developing Sacral Vault, a body-care brand shaped by themes of energy, consciousness and personal well-being.

Her approach to entrepreneurship is influenced by three important dimensions of her life:

Her legal education, which helps her evaluate situations practically and make informed decisions. Her spiritual practices, which encourage her to consider the emotional and human impact of her choices. Her creative pursuits, which give her the confidence to take bold but grounded risks.

Beyond business, Joyeeta is a crystal healer, tea-leaf reader and practitioner of several healing and divination modalities. She also facilitates workshops related to tarot, intuition, shadow work and womb healing.

For her, spirituality and entrepreneurship are not opposing worlds. One helps her remain practical, while the other reminds her that logic alone cannot answer every question in life.

The Personal Experiences That Shaped Her

Several experiences have influenced Joyeeta’s journey, but the loss of her father remains the most transformative.

Her parents played a central role in shaping her values, resilience and work ethic. After her father’s passing, she experienced grief, uncertainty and moments of deep questioning. Yet his teachings, encouragement and unconditional support gave her the strength to continue working toward the dreams she had built—including her startup, writing projects and spiritual work.

Her father taught her that sincere effort is never wasted and that, even during difficult circumstances, individuals can still control their own actions.

Her mother taught her the importance of kindness without expectation, the significance of karma and the belief that character is more valuable than material possessions. Her older brother has also helped her develop a more balanced and rational approach to her career and personal decisions.

One of Joyeeta’s most meaningful professional achievements came in August 2025, when she presented Zylocrush Cosmetics before an audience of more than fifty people in the United States. She spoke about her entrepreneurial journey in India and the process of rebuilding her brand with a renewed identity.

The achievement was not simply about public speaking. It represented her victory over a deeper fear—the fear of being seen.

For years, she had hesitated to speak openly about herself because she did not want confidence to be mistaken for arrogance. Eventually, she realised that sharing one’s journey is not self-importance. It is a way of helping customers, readers and communities understand the purpose behind the work.

A Literary Journey Across Non-fiction and Poetry

Joyeeta’s published work reflects different stages of her emotional, intellectual and spiritual development.

1. Rewind Choices, Forward Happiness

Her first self-published book is a non-fiction exploration of the role choices play in shaping human life. It examines how revisiting past decisions, correcting patterns and making more conscious choices can bring people closer to personal alignment and meaningful happiness.

2. Sincerely Yours, Dear Life

This poetry collection explores emotions such as hope, faith and trust by personifying them as living presences. The collection also includes haiku, a poetic form that Joyeeta found both challenging and creatively refreshing.

3. The Told Secrets: Rants and Ramblings of a Confused Girl

Her second poetry collection takes a more social and woman-centred perspective. It discusses body image, identity, vulnerability, self-worth and the complex expectations placed on women.

4. In Search of Shiva, I Found Shakti

Her most recent book represents a significant evolution in her writing. Drawn from lived experiences, grief, observation and spiritual reflection, the book explores Shiva and Shakti not merely as religious figures but as energetic temperaments that exist within every individual.

She is also reworking another poetry collection, Cherry Blossoms, which is expected to become one of her upcoming publishing projects.

In Search of Shiva, I Found Shakti

In Search of Shiva, I Found Shakti: Discovery of Self, Awakening Inner Union is not simply a book about mythology or religious philosophy. It is an exploration of consciousness, healing, identity and the inner relationship between awareness and energy.

In the book, Shiva represents stillness, awareness and consciousness, while Shakti represents energy, movement, creation and expression. Rather than presenting them only as external divine figures, Joyeeta encourages readers to recognise these qualities within themselves.

The book emerged after the loss of her father, during a period of grief, healing and personal transformation. Interestingly, she later realised that she had already incorporated similar energies into the concepts and designs of Zylocrush Cosmetics and Sacral Vault—even before consciously understanding them or deciding to write the book.

This strengthened one of her central beliefs: human beings often live and express energy through their experiences before they learn how to name or understand it.

The book explores important questions such as:

Who are we beyond our achievements, roles and social identities?

Why do we repeat certain emotional patterns?

Why can external success still leave us feeling incomplete?

Can spiritual awareness exist alongside ambition and modern professional life?

How can individuals balance logic with intuition?

What happens when we stop escaping difficult emotions and begin observing them consciously?

Rather than offering rigid instructions, Joyeeta approaches spirituality as an intimate and personal journey. The book does not ask readers to follow a specific religion or accept a fixed set of beliefs. Instead, it invites them to examine their experiences, question inherited ideas and develop their own understanding.

Five Principles That Guide Her Work

Across her writing, entrepreneurship and spiritual practice, five principles remain especially important to Joyeeta:

Continue learning: She believes knowledge creates strength and encourages people to remain both students and teachers throughout their lives. Ask questions: When something feels incomplete or incorrect, she advises people to investigate rather than accept information blindly. Balance logic with intuition: Practical thinking is important, but not every decision can be made through logic alone. Control your actions: Difficult circumstances may not always be controllable, but effort, response and personal conduct remain within individual control. Develop patience: Meaningful careers, businesses and creative journeys require consistency, self-awareness and time.

She also encourages aspiring entrepreneurs and professionals to educate themselves about personal finance and investing, even when they are beginning with limited resources.

The Person Beyond the Profession

Outside writing and entrepreneurship, Joyeeta enjoys attending art and baking workshops, reading at her favourite café, spending time with her family and being close to nature. She also enjoys experimenting with healthier recipes and guilt-free desserts.

Animal care remains especially important to her. She contributes to animal rescue initiatives, feeds stray animals and spends time supporting causes related to elderly care.

These personal interests reflect the same qualities present in her professional life—creativity, compassion, curiosity and an interest in meaningful human connection.

Looking Towards the Future

Joyeeta is currently focused on the relaunch of Zylocrush Cosmetics, the launch of Sacral Vault and the redevelopment of her next poetry collection.

In the future, she hopes to create projects that explore the relationship between the mind and body while moving beyond conventional consumer products. She is particularly interested in work that brings together creativity, conscious living, healing and holistic well-being.

Through her books, she does not want to force readers toward a particular conclusion. Instead, she wants to offer perspective—something that may support their existing beliefs, challenge their assumptions or introduce them to a completely different way of thinking.

She hopes her books can become conversation partners, quiet companions and second opinions that readers return to whenever they need clarity.

Joyeeta Chandra Sahu’s journey demonstrates that an author is not created only through publication. An author is shaped through observation, loss, courage, questions, reinvention and the willingness to transform lived experiences into words.

Her story moves from a child writing in a diary to a lawyer, entrepreneur, spiritual practitioner and published author. At every stage, creativity has remained her constant companion.