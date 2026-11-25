Jaipur (Rajasthan): Siliguri has sat at the centre of India's tea trade for decades, but its name rarely appears on the tea a family buys. Kedia Pavitra, the kitchen staples brand of the Kedia group, is changing that. Its Kedia Pavitra Siliguri Tea puts the Siliguri name on the front of the pack and on the shelves of everyday kirana stores and supermarkets.

Siliguri is the trading gateway for north Bengal's tea gardens. The Siliguri Tea Auction Centre, which opened in October 1976 and marked its 50th year this autumn, has about 450 gardens from the Darjeeling Hills, Terai and Dooars registered as sellers. Much of that tea reaches shoppers inside blends that do not name where it came from.

Five export-quality leaves in one blend

Kedia Pavitra Siliguri Tea blends five of the finest export-quality tea leaves sourced from Siliguri. The blend is built for the first sip: a rich, refreshing cup with the depth of the leaf coming through straight away.

Kedia Pavitra follows strict protocols for its tea. Each batch is strictly monitored and undergoes multi-stage tests against the parameters defined by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) before it is packed. The tea then goes into three-layer packaging that holds its aroma and freshness. Its low moisture content helps it stay fresh for longer, and it carries a 12-month shelf life. It works for everyday milk tea, black tea and masala chai.

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"Chai is where most Indian conversations begin. We call it Bharat ka asli social media," said a Kedia Pavitra spokesperson. "Siliguri has supplied India's tea for generations, yet few everyday packs carry its name. We wanted families to know exactly where their cup comes from, and we wanted retailers to have a tea with a story they can tell at the counter."

Why it works on the shelf

Most homes buy tea every week or every month, and they tend to stay with a cup they like. A named origin gives a retailer something specific to say when a customer asks what is different about it.

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Kedia Pavitra also sells a Tea Masala, which retailers can stock next to the tea for shoppers who make masala chai.

Pack facts for trade buyers: Part of a wider kitchen range

Kedia Pavitra's Siliguri Tea sits alongside its triple-filtered groundnut oil, kachi ghani mustard oil, Deshi Chakki Aata, cryogenically ground spices, pulses and dry fruits. A retailer can stock the core of a household's monthly list from one brand.

The range is built around the brand's "Upgrade with Pavitra" idea: the staples a family uses every day deserve the same upgrade as their home and car.

About Kedia Pavitra