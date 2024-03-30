×

Updated February 17th, 2022 at 13:10 IST

Kerala Lottery Result for 17.02.2022: Karunya Plus KN 404 Winning Numbers List for Today

Karunya Plus KN-404 Kerala lottery results for 17.02.2022 are out. Check out thKerala lottery result list for today. Karunya Plus lottery prize is Rs. 70 lakhs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Every Thursday, the government of Kerala declares the ‘KARUNYA PLUS’ Kerala Lottery results. The Kerala Lottery results will be out today by 3 pm. Kerala is among the 13 states that get to host legal lotteries. The ‘WIN-WIN’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that gets updated every Monday. The results will be announced soon.

Prizes to be won in the Kerala lottery today

There are multiple prizes in the Kerala Lottery and the winning-prize amount of the lottery is quite attractive. The first prize winner of the Kerala lottery gets to take home a huge sum of ₹70 lakhs. The second prize winner gets to take home ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery gets ₹100,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner gets ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery also has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and the seventh prize winner of the lottery gets to take come ₹100.

KARUNYA PLUS Kerala Lottery Result for Today

Results will be out today by 3 pm.

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery POURNAMI (RN-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery WIN-WIN (W-***). The Results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner of the lottery gets ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi (SS-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery Akshaya (AK-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus (KN-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery Nirmal Weekly Lottery (NR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner gets to take home ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery Karunya (KR-***). The results are declared at 3 pm. The first prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Things to remember

The Kerala lottery is conducted at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present have to be intact and without any damage. The presentation of a mutilated ticket will not be accepted, and he/she shall not be given the prize money. Also, the lottery should not be torn or damaged. The winner should carry a proper identification card along with passport-sized photographs.

Published February 17th, 2022 at 08:58 IST

