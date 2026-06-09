Bhilwara, Rajasthan — June 2026 — Kinfotech Digital Solutions LLP, one of the leading SEO companies in India, has crossed over 1500 completed SEO projects since its LLP registration, serving businesses across more than 20 countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Singapore and Indonesia. The firm, which has been operational since 2016 and formally registered as a Limited Liability Partnership in 2023, has also built over 500 websites across this period — positioning itself as a full-service digital growth partner for businesses ranging from healthcare providers in Pune to logistics firms in Canada and ecommerce brands in the UAE.

Founded by Kislay Tiwary, the company began with a focus on SEO services in India for small businesses before expanding into international markets. Today, Kinfotech operates with a dedicated in-house team spanning SEO strategy, content, web development, link building and paid advertising — with a strict policy against outsourcing any client work to freelancers or third-party vendors. The firm's Indian client base covers every major city — Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur and its headquarters city of Bhilwara — while international operations span the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore and several other markets.

What distinguishes Kinfotech from the majority of Indian digital agencies is the depth of its industry specialisation. Rather than applying generic SEO templates, the firm has developed dedicated methodologies for over 15 industries — including healthcare (doctors, dentists, dermatology clinics, physiotherapists, pharmaceutical companies), logistics and freight, ecommerce and Shopify, B2B manufacturing, real estate, education, pest control, cleaning services, agriculture equipment and professional consultancies. Each methodology accounts for the specific search behaviour, keyword patterns, competitive dynamics and content requirements of that sector — an approach the company credits for its client retention and consistent ranking results.

The firm's international growth has been driven by a transparent value proposition — the same strategic depth, premium SEO tools (Ahrefs, SEMrush, Screaming Frog, and proprietary on-page audit system) and reporting standards that agencies in the United States, the UK, Canada or Australia deliver, but at pricing that reflects India's lower operational costs. Rather than downplaying its India base, Kinfotech has positioned it as a structural advantage, offering mid-size international businesses access to serious SEO execution at investment levels that agencies in their local markets cannot match. The approach has resonated strongly — the company reports that a significant portion of its revenue now comes from clients outside India, with the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, the UAE and Singapore being the largest international markets.

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Beyond SEO, the company offers web development, Google Ads management, Meta advertising, social media marketing, content strategy and online reputation management. The integration of website development and SEO under one team — rather than separate vendors — allows the firm to build websites that are architected for search performance from the first line of code, eliminating the common friction between development and SEO teams that plagues many businesses.

Looking ahead, Kinfotech is investing in AI search optimisation — helping clients gain visibility not just in traditional Google results but in AI-generated responses from ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity and Gemini. The company has also launched a free SEO budget calculator on its website, allowing businesses to estimate their investment, expected results and deliverables before ever speaking to a salesperson — reflecting a broader company philosophy of letting transparency and results drive client acquisition rather than aggressive sales tactics.

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The 1500+ project milestone represents the firm's conservative, publicly stated figures since its LLP inception. The actual volume of work delivered across the company's full operational history since 2016 is substantially higher.

About Kinfotech Digital Solutions LLP