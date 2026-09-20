Krishan Rattan On Why The Next Generation of Investing Will Be Built Around Human Performance

For Terra Invest’s Krishan Rattan, the convergence of capital, healthcare, technology and human performance is creating an investment category that could extend far beyond traditional healthcare.

For much of modern investing, healthcare, technology, financial services and consumer businesses have been treated as distinct sectors. Krishan Rattan believes those boundaries are becoming increasingly difficult to maintain.

The capital allocator, entrepreneur and investor has spent his career looking for structural shifts that can create value over long periods. Having raised, deployed and overseen more than US$12 billion in transactions, and previously building alternative asset manager Mount-Row to more than US$1.2 billion in assets under management, Rattan has experienced multiple business cycles and investment environments.

Today, through Terra Invest, one of the areas commanding his attention is the emerging intersection between longevity, healthcare technology and human performance.

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His thesis begins with a relatively simple observation: healthcare is gradually moving from an episodic system towards a continuous one.

Historically, most people interacted with healthcare after something went wrong. Symptoms appeared, a physician was consulted, tests were ordered and treatment followed.

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Technology is beginning to change that sequence.

Wearables can continuously measure elements of sleep, recovery and physical activity. Diagnostics can identify risk factors before symptoms become obvious. Imaging and genomic information can provide additional layers of insight. Artificial intelligence can potentially help clinicians interpret increasingly complex pools of information.

Taken together, these developments could shift healthcare towards identifying changes earlier rather than simply responding to established disease.

For Rattan, this makes longevity considerably broader than the pursuit of living longer.

“The investment case for longevity becomes much easier to understand once you stop thinking about age and start thinking about capability.”

The distinction between lifespan and capability is important.

Living additional years has limited value if those years are accompanied by severe deterioration in mobility, cognition or independence. The larger opportunity, in Rattan’s view, lies in extending the period during which individuals can remain physically capable, mentally engaged and economically active.

What Elite Sport Can Teach Healthcare

One model already exists for this approach: professional sport.

Elite athletes rarely wait for a major performance problem before investigating what went wrong. Their training environments continuously examine variables such as sleep, nutrition, recovery, cardiovascular conditioning, training load and physical performance.

Small deviations matter because they can precede larger problems.

Rattan believes aspects of this philosophy can increasingly migrate from elite sport into everyday healthcare.

That does not mean treating every individual like a professional athlete. Instead, it means establishing meaningful health baselines, monitoring changes and intervening earlier when those changes indicate deterioration.

The result could be a different relationship between individuals and their health.

Instead of periodically asking whether someone has developed a disease, healthcare systems could increasingly ask what has changed since their previous assessment and whether something can be done about it.

The Data Already Exists

One of the more interesting aspects of this transition is that enormous quantities of relevant information are already being generated.

Blood tests, imaging, medical histories, prescriptions, genomic information, sleep data and wearable measurements can all provide useful signals.

The problem is fragmentation.

Different pieces of information often sit in different systems, are collected at different times and are interpreted independently.

Connecting those signals could therefore become an important part of the next generation of healthcare infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence may play a substantial role in that process, although Rattan takes a more pragmatic position on AI than narratives suggesting technology will simply replace physicians.

He is more interested in what happens when sophisticated technology increases the capabilities of highly trained professionals.

An excellent physician equipped with better data, longitudinal information and intelligent analytical tools may be able to identify patterns that would otherwise be difficult to detect.

The investment opportunity consequently extends beyond any individual AI model or scientific breakthrough.

It includes the infrastructure capable of collecting, integrating and interpreting health information and translating it into clinically useful decisions.

Building Around Systems, Not Miracles

This distinction also shapes Rattan’s investment philosophy.

Biotechnology frequently attracts attention around breakthrough therapies. Some will undoubtedly produce significant medical and commercial outcomes.

But predicting individual scientific breakthroughs is inherently difficult.

Infrastructure presents a different proposition.

Diagnostics, imaging, metabolic health, cardiovascular prevention, oncology screening, regenerative medicine, digital health and wearable technology represent different components of an emerging healthcare ecosystem.

The potential investment thesis is therefore not dependent on predicting one miracle treatment.

It is about identifying the systems and businesses that could make prevention, early detection and personalised healthcare increasingly practical at scale.

Terra Invest provides an investment platform through which opportunities aligned with this broader thesis can be explored.

Resilience Beyond the Balance Sheet

Rattan’s thinking about human performance also reflects his experience in business.

Careers that appear linear when reduced to biographies rarely feel that way while they are being lived.

Markets turn. Transactions fail. Businesses encounter difficult periods. Entrepreneurs make incorrect decisions. External events can invalidate carefully constructed plans.

The ability to continue making decisions through those periods becomes an important professional asset in itself.

For Rattan, physical health, sport and recovery are therefore not entirely separate from business performance.

They form part of the infrastructure that allows an individual to continue operating through uncertainty.

That creates an interesting parallel between investing and health.

Both reward the ability to think beyond immediate fluctuations.

A difficult quarter does not necessarily define a business, just as one health measurement does not necessarily define an individual. What matters is understanding the underlying trajectory, recognising meaningful changes and acting before manageable problems become structural ones.

The Economics of Healthy Years

The longevity thesis ultimately extends beyond healthcare.

If people remain healthier and capable for longer, the economic consequences could reach insurance, employment, financial services, travel and consumer markets.

Longer periods of productive life could change assumptions about retirement, careers, consumption and financial planning.

That makes healthy ageing not simply a clinical objective but potentially a significant economic variable.

For investors, this is what makes the category particularly interesting.

The largest opportunities may not necessarily belong to businesses promising radical life extension. They may emerge from companies solving practical problems around prevention, diagnostics, monitoring, clinical decision-making and maintaining human capability.

The longevity economy, viewed through this lens, becomes less about defeating ageing and more about redesigning the infrastructure surrounding health.

And that may ultimately prove to be a much larger opportunity.