Kyrgyzstan Launches Tamchy SFIT to Connect Indian Business with Eurasian Markets

Amid an ongoing redistribution of global investment flows, Kyrgyzstan has launched the Tamchy special financial investment territory (SFIT) https://tamchysfit.com — a new jurisdiction aimed at attracting capital, financial institutions, and technology companies. The first residents, companies from the Republic of Korea, the UAE, Hong Kong, Switzerland and Kazakhstan, have already joined.

The legal architecture of the jurisdiction is built on the principles of English common law and operates independently from the national legal system in matters of commercial and investment activity regulation. Tamchy has an independent financial regulator and an International Dispute Resolution Centre, which ensures predictability of enforcement and investment protection mechanisms familiar to international businesses.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Tamchy SFIT, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov outlined the key principles underlying the new international jurisdiction: “Changes in the global economy are driving demand for new centers of business activity where international standards are supported by true freedom of innovation and long-term investment. Kyrgyzstan is ready to become one of these places. We are leveraging global best practices to build a financial center from scratch – with an independent court, a modern regulator, and rules that won’t change with shifting trends.”

Tamchy offers investors a long-term tax regime for 49 years with zero rates of all major taxes, allows 100% foreign ownership of companies, and provides a digital one-stop-shop system to conduct business remotely, without mandatory physical presence in the country. Companies that do need to have a physical presence in the SFIT will have access to a full-fledged business and infrastructure ecosystem, including an international airport within walking distance, which is being developed on an area of about 6,000 hectares on the picturesque shores of Lake Issyk-Kul surrounded by the Tian Shan mountains.

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“Great financial centres are built by understanding what international capital and businesses require. Tamchy SFIT offers exactly that — a trusted, flexible, and investor-ready platform for businesses seeking sustainable growth,” said Ali Ijaz Ahmad, First Deputy Chairman of the Tamchy SFIT Management Council.

For Indian companies, Tamchy SFIT offers an opportunity to establish operations at the earliest stage of a new international financial centre and leverage its strategic location for growth across Eurasia.