Founded by Subah Wadhwani and Arthur Zargaryan, and led by COO Vihan Khanna, Launchvideo.com has rapidly become the go-to partner for startups looking to maximize visibility around product launches, fundraising announcements, and major company milestones.

The agency has built its reputation by combining high-impact launch videos with strategic distribution and amplification across X. Rather than simply producing content, LaunchVideo.com focuses on ensuring that every launch reaches the audiences that matter most, including founders, operators, investors, developers, and technology enthusiasts.

Over the past few years, the company has partnered with some of the fastest-growing startups in technology, including Airtable, Superblocks, Mave Health, HydraDB, Enrich Labs, and several emerging AI companies. Through its launch campaigns and amplification strategies, LaunchVideo.com has helped generate hundreds of millions of impressions and views across social platforms, contributing to some of the most widely discussed startup launches online.

As the startup ecosystem evolves, founders are increasingly realizing that great products alone are not enough. Visibility has become a competitive advantage. LaunchVideo.com has positioned itself at the center of this shift by helping companies create launch narratives that capture attention and sustain momentum beyond launch day.

Advertisement

The company's success has also been supported by its broader growth ecosystem through Atomik Growth, which provides expertise in audience building, content distribution, and startup marketing. This combination of creative execution and distribution strategy has enabled LaunchVideo.com to deliver outcomes that many traditional marketing agencies struggle to replicate.

Industry observers have noted the emergence of a new category of agencies focused specifically on startup launches and founder-led distribution. Within that category, LaunchVideo.com has become one of the most recognized names, helping redefine how startups approach marketing on X.

Advertisement

As more founders prioritize attention, community, and organic reach, LaunchVideo.com continues to expand its presence across the technology ecosystem, working with ambitious startups that view launch day not as a single event, but as the beginning of a larger growth story.