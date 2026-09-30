LexisNexis Launches Skills in Lexis Advance With Protégé in India, Advancing Legal AI Built on the Authority Legal Work Demands

New Delhi: LexisNexis Legal & Professional today announced the launch of Skills in Lexis Advance with Protégé in India, designed to help law firms, corporate legal departments and legal professionals complete complex legal work faster, with greater accuracy, consistency, confidence and control.

The India launch adds guided Skills for complex legal work, grounded in authoritative LexisNexis India legal content, CaseAnalysis India, user-uploaded files and web sources.

The legal AI market in India is moving quickly. New solutions can generate text, summarise documents and automate isolated tasks. Legal work, however, requires current and authoritative legal content, verification tools, access to user-uploaded files, governance for confidentiality and privilege, and workflows that reflect how lawyers practise.

That distinction matters. AI without deep legal authority and built-in verification may accelerate work, but it can also heighten risk, from invented citations and unsupported conclusions to inconsistent drafting, uncontrolled matter data and weak auditability. Lexis Advance with Protégé is built to address that reality, bringing together authoritative LexisNexis India legal content, CaseAnalysis India, user-uploaded files and web sources in one integrated platform so results are grounded, verifiable and traceable across the full arc of legal work.

Advertisement

At the centre of the India launch are Skills in Lexis Advance with Protégé, a guided workflow capability that changes how lawyers use AI to complete complex tasks. Users can select a Skill directly from the menu, after which Protégé presents a structured work plan rather than a single response, giving users visibility and control as it executes tasks and produces review-ready legal work product.

The initial Skills portfolio supports repeatable tasks across regulatory and compliance, corporate and commercial, litigation and dispute resolution, legal education and training, and general legal tasks. This allows legal teams to reuse proven workflows, apply firm and department standards consistently, and benefit from broader market innovation while keeping work grounded in authoritative LexisNexis India content, user-uploaded files and trusted workflow safeguards. Lexis Advance with Protégé incorporates Skills from LexisNexis and Anthropic, with additional Skills and capabilities in development.

Advertisement

Skills in Lexis Advance with Protégé help lawyers and legal teams create ready-to-use legal work outputs through guided, task-specific workflows. Current Skills support high-value drafting, review and assessment tasks such as Draft Written Resolutions, Data Processing Agreement (DPA) Review, Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) Generation and Demand Letter Intake & Assessment. Working from LexisNexis content, uploaded templates, selected files and matter materials, these Skills help users produce context-aware drafts and responses for review, refinement and use in their existing processes.

The India launch comes as legal professionals move from AI experimentation to legal-grade execution. As adoption accelerates, legal teams need more than open-ended prompts. They need trusted sources, structured workflows, transparent verification and safeguards that support professional judgment. Skills provide that structure while keeping lawyers in control of the process and final work product.

Protégé Vault gives legal professionals a secure intelligence layer for document-led matters. Teams can securely upload, store and analyse collections of matter materials in one workspace, preserving context across sessions for drafting, review and analysis. Outputs link back to source material where available, enabling legal teams to verify findings and support the work product that follows.

Lexis Advance with Protégé also brings leading AI models into a secure LexisNexis workspace. Legal AI responses can be grounded in authoritative LexisNexis India legal content, CaseAnalysis India and user-uploaded files, while General AI can incorporate real-time web sources when broader context is required. This gives India customers model flexibility and source control without forcing work into disconnected tools.

For lawyers, the result is practical and immediate: faster research and drafting cycles, stronger first drafts, more consistent application of firm and client standards, reduced citation and review risk, better handling of matter files, and more secure collaboration between legal teams and clients. Lexis Advance with Protégév brings speed and trust into a single legal AI platform.

“India's legal market is embracing AI at pace, but meaningful adoption depends on trust, accuracy and human judgment. Skills in Lexis Advance with Protégé bring together guided legal workflows, authoritative India legal content, CaseAnalysis India and secure technology - helping legal professionals complete complex work with greater confidence, consistency and control,” said Gaythri Raman, Managing Director, Southeast Asia and India, LexisNexis Legal & Professional.

Skills in Lexis Advance with Protégé are now available in India, with additional Skills and capabilities planned over time. To learn more about Lexis Advance® with Protégé™: https://www.lexisnexis.com/en-in/products/lexis-advance-protege

About LexisNexis AI Development

LexisNexis prioritises a customer-driven AI innovation approach that solves complex problems and enhances value. The company employs over 4,000 technologists, data scientists, and legal experts to develop safe, purpose-built solutions with human oversight in line with RELX Responsible AI Principles.

Backed by advanced encryption and privacy technology, its global technology platform seamlessly integrates the latest AI advancements, including agentic AI, legal-tuned models and a proprietary framework for the development of legal-tuned agents, within a multi-cloud infrastructure.

This enables high model performance and authoritative responses anchored in comprehensive legal content, with validated citations powered by Shepard's. Document Management System (DMS) integration personalizes and grounds responses in a customer's own documents. The company's multi-model approach selects the best AI model for each use case, supported by partners AWS, Anthropic, Microsoft, Mistral, and OpenAI.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis and Nexis services.