Living With Nature, Not Around It

Aranyaka Estates approaches countryside living with a simple belief: nature should shape the way a community is planned, not simply surround it.

That philosophy comes from how the company views the very idea of a second home. Biju Menon, Co-Founder, Aranyaka Estates, puts it simply: “Your second home is the place where you unwind. You get away to rediscover & rejuvenate yourself.” It is this idea that has shaped Aranyaka’s communities in Naugaon, including Araville Farms, Twin Lakes and SWAY.

Spread across 63 acres, SWAY translates this idea into a deliberately low-density countryside community. With just 5.5 people per acre, the development offers a scale that is difficult to find in conventional urban settings. As Aditya Kakkar, Co-Founder, explains, “At SWAY, it is 5.5 people per acre. You can’t get that in a conventional urban setting.” Nearly 40% of the development is dedicated to greenery and community spaces, with walkways, play areas, yoga and meditation decks, reading corners and a lake-side temple shaping the experience.

As quoted by Kavita, Head of Sales, this emphasis on how people live is also reflected in what buyers are looking for today. “People are looking for projects wherein they can imagine how their lifestyle will be. They’re looking beyond appreciation.”

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