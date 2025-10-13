Loomkins Launches India’s First Kidswear-Plush Toy Bundles, Blending Fashion With Play

Jaipur, 13th October, 2025: Loomkins, a new premium children’s brand founded by parents-turned-entrepreneurs Ms Tanvi Bhardwaj and Mr Piyush Kumar Sharma, has launched its official website on 24th September 2025. With this launch, Loomkins introduces India’s first bundled collections pairing premium kidswear with BIS-certified plush toys. Their philosophy highlights a thoughtful blend of fashion and play designed to spark joy, discovery, and learning in every child’s day.

At the heart of Loomkins lies the belief that everyday products can be more than functional. By pairing apparel with plush companions, the brand is pioneering a new category in India. Its debut collections include Snuggle Sets, versatile co-ord and pyjama-style outfits paired with matching toys for cosy comfort; the Window Series, which opens “little windows” into adventures like trains, airplanes, and ships; and the I-Spy Range, with hidden-object prints that turn everyday outfits into playful discoveries. These thoughtfully crafted bundles are designed to inspire curiosity and playful learning, making them an ideal gifting solution ahead of Diwali.

Safety and sustainability are at the core of Loomkins’ philosophy. Loomkins focuses on natural fabrics first, using only azo-free dyes and OEKO-TEX-certified threads for safe, skin-friendly wear. Plush toys are made entirely from textiles, ensuring they are hypoallergenic, embroidered for durability, and free from hard parts. Even the packaging reflects this ethos—it is plastic-free, reusable, and interactive, featuring surprises like I-Spy bookmarks and thank you cards that transform unboxing into a joyful experience.

The brand’s authenticity is deeply rooted in the personal journey of its founders. Tanvi Bhardwaj, a serial entrepreneur and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, brings expertise in design-led innovation from her leadership roles in global technology ventures. Piyush Kumar Sharma, an IIM Calcutta graduate with global experience at Uber, Revolut, Broadcom, and others, oversees business strategy and operations. Inspired by their own parenting experiences, the duo set out to create a brand that they would trust for their son, where safety, storytelling, and style come together seamlessly.

“With Loomkins, we wanted to create essentials that children can love and learn from, and parents can trust,” said Ms. Tanvi Bhardwaj, Co-founder of Loomkins. “This launch marks our first step toward building a world where every product carries joy, imagination, and care.”

Adding to this, Mr. Piyush Kumar Sharma, Co-founder of Loomkins, said: “With Loomkins, we wanted to go beyond just making clothes or toys. Our focus is on creating bundles that spark imagination, inspire learning, and add a layer of joy to everyday routines. This launch is our way of reimagining what modern families in India can expect from children’s essentials that are safe and meaningful.”

With an R&D and manufacturing hub in Jaipur, Loomkins maintains end-to-end control over design, production, and quality, ensuring innovation and responsiveness to modern parenting needs. Launched during Navratri 2025, Loomkins positions itself as more than a brand: it is a joyful companion for children and a trusted partner for parents.