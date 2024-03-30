×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 24th, 2022 at 10:00 IST

Lottery Sambad Result 24.05.2022: Nagaland State Lottery Dear PARROT Evening

Lottery Sambad Results for 24.05.2022 are out. Watch Nagaland State Lottery Dear Parrot Evening live results and updates with winning numbers list.

Reported by: Suraj Alva
lottery sambad
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Nagaland is one of the 13 states to have the authority to host legal lotteries. Nagaland’s evening lottery sambad is popular. People in and around Nagaland get a fabulous opportunity to try their luck and win a considerable amount of cash. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is arranged and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries.

Nagaland: State Lottery Sambad Results May 24, 2022

The first prize winner gets ₹ 1 Crore. The second prize winner gets ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take home ₹ 250. The 5th prize winner gets awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is also granted. The ‘Dear Parrot’ evening lottery result is announced every Tuesday at 8 pm. The results can be checked on the official website, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery also has weekly games, that are stated below-

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is conducted on Monday evening, and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is conducted on Tuesday evening, and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is conducted on Wednesday evening, and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is conducted on Thursday evening, and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is conducted on Friday evening, and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is conducted on Saturday evening, and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is conducted on Sunday evening, and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Important Things to remember

The Nagaland State Lottery is conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you are one of the winners on the list, then it is mandatory to turn in your ticket with a copy of the claim forms available online. The ticket presented should be intact and without damage. Along with the claim form, you have to attach a government-recognized photo ID and passport size photographs. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

Advertisement

Published May 24th, 2022 at 10:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Daniel Balaji

Daniel Balaji Dies At 48

a few seconds ago
Summer Flowers

Heatwave in India

11 minutes ago
A United Airlines Boeing 787 flight was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in Upstate New York on Friday

Newark Flight Diverted

14 minutes ago
Women Asking Blinkit To Deliver Shubman Gill, Video Goes Viral

Women Asks Blinkit

17 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates, PM Modi Talk

an hour ago
Harvard's Houghton Library.

Harvard Human Skin Book

5 hours ago
Mannara Chopra birthday bash

PeeCee At Cousin's B'day

6 hours ago
Jasleen Royal

Jasleen On Music

6 hours ago
Heat waves

IMD Predictions

7 hours ago
Xabi Alonso

Alonso

7 hours ago
PBKS team

PBKS IPL 2024

7 hours ago
Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, youngest daughter of Benazir Bhutto and new Member of Parliament in Pakistan.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

7 hours ago
NY Strikers

New York strikers

7 hours ago
Leader of Northern Ireland's main unionist party steps down as he is charged with sexual offenses

Northern Ireland

7 hours ago
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's Bombay Talkies Compound

Mumbai Power Outage

7 hours ago
RCB beat KKR

KKR win

7 hours ago
Fire breaks out at warehouse in West Bengal's Nadia

Fire at Warehouse in WB

7 hours ago
United Nations Wades Into Kejriwal Arrest Row; Is This An Orchestrated Attack On India? | The Debate

Attack On India?

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Is it affecting Hardik? It's possible': Smith on hate towards Pandya

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Star Indian cricketer receives flak for sharing a meme on PM Modi

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case: NIA Announces Rs 20 Lakh Reward on 2 Suspects

    India News12 hours ago

  4. Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Dark

    India News13 hours ago

  5. 'Confined to Kitchen...': Congress Leader Under Fire For Sexist Remark

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo