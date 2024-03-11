×

Updated July 15th, 2021 at 07:29 IST

Lottery Sambad Result July 15, 2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Venus At 4:00 Pm

Nagaland morning lottery Sambad results are announced at 4:00 pm daily. Get all the latest Dear Venus results, announcements and updates for July 15 here.

Reported by: Nikita Bishay
Edited by: Nikita Bishay
lottery sambad
Credits: Unsplash | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Nagaland is one of the 13 states to have the authority to host legal lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery Sambad is popular. People in and around Nagaland get a fabulous opportunity to try their luck and win a considerable amount of cash. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is arranged and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries.

Nagaland state lottery result 4 pm Dear Moon for July 15, 2021

The first prize winner gets ₹ 1 Crore. The second prize winner gets ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take home ₹ 250. The 5th prize winner gets awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is also granted. The Dear Venus lottery Sambad result is announced every Monday at 4:00 pm. The results can be checked on the official website, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland Day lottery also has weekly games that are stated below

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Sun” – It is conducted on Monday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Moon” – It is conducted on Tuesday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Mercury” – It is conducted on Wednesday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Venus” – It is conducted on Thursday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Earth” – It is conducted on Friday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Mars” – It is conducted on Saturday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Jupiter” – It is conducted on Sunday evening, and the results are declared at 4 pm. The first prize is ₹ 1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Important things to remember

The Nagaland State Lottery is conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries. If you are one of the winners on the list, then it is mandatory to turn in your ticket with a copy of the claim forms available online. The ticket presented should be intact and without damage. Along with the claim form, you have to attach a government-recognized photo ID and passport-size photographs. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets. 

Published July 15th, 2021 at 07:29 IST

