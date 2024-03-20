×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

M Baazar Welcomes Bollywood Stars Kriti Sanon and Pavail Gulati as Brand Ambassadors

Mr. Sanjay Saraf, CMD of M Baazar, stated, "We're so happy to have Kriti Sanon and Pavail Gulati join our brand."

Reported by: Digital Desk
M Baazar Welcomes Bollywood Stars Kriti Sanon and Pavail Gulati as Brand Ambassadors
M Baazar Welcomes Bollywood Stars Kriti Sanon and Pavail Gulati as Brand Ambassadors | Image:M Baazar
  • 2 min read
M Baazar, one of Eastern India’s leading fashion retailers, proudly announces its partnership with Bollywood's dynamic diva, Kriti Sanon, as its newest brand ambassador. The brand has also chosen Pavail Gulati as its other new face. 

Most recently awarded a National Film Award for her work, Kriti Sanon is also a two-time Filmfare Award winner. She finds her place among the elite in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list 2019. Known for her captivating on-screen performances and charismatic persona, she effortlessly blends chic, boldness, and versatility, establishing herself as a definitive fashion icon in the Indian film industry, making her the perfect choice for M Baazar. 

Kristi expresses her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "When I discovered the exquisite collection at M Baazar, I was instantly drawn to its contemporary flair and fashion, which resonates perfectly with my sense of style." 

Pavail Gulati, known for his stunning performances in Bollywood movies, echoed Kriti's enthusiasm: "M Baazar's dedication to offering the latest trends and quality apparel is commendable. I'm thrilled to be part of a brand that exudes elegance and style." 

Mr. Sanjay Saraf, CMD of M Baazar, stated, "We're so happy to have Kriti Sanon and Pavail Gulati join our brand. We're proud and excited about this partnership and believe it will elevate fashion to new levels." 

With a network of 155+ stores spanning 9 Indian states, M Baazar curates a diverse range of menswear, ladieswear, kidswear, and accessories, catering to the fashion-forward generation of today. The collaboration with Kriti Sanon and Pavail Gulati is poised to elevate the brand to greater heights, setting new benchmarks in fashion and style.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

