Made in India Aspiring for the World Brand Lorius Celebrates a Grand Star Studded Launch in Mumbai

Mumbai: Lorius, a premium luxury perfume brand proudly made in India, celebrated its grand launch with a glamorous, star-studded affair in Mumbai. Karanvir Sharma, Ishita Chauhan, Sonia Balani, Sanjay Gagani, Urvashi Upadhyay, Sai Ketan Rao, Jyoti Saxena and influencers were seen attending and being part of the launch. Founded by Parveen Ahlawat, the brand aims to redefine the fragrance experience by making premium luxury accessible to the mass market while aspiring to establish an Indian fragrance house with a global presence.

With a vision rooted in Indian entrepreneurship and international ambition, Lorius seeks to bridge the gap between luxury and accessibility, offering consumers an aspirational fragrance experience without the traditionally high price tag associated with premium perfumery. The brand aims to build a strong presence in India before expanding into international markets, taking its proudly Indian identity to a global audience.

The launch was further highlighted by the association of National Award-winning filmmaker Sudipto Sen, bringing together the worlds of creativity, entrepreneurship and luxury.

Parveen Kumar, Founder and Managing Director of Lorius, said, “Lorius is built on the belief that premium fragrances should be accessible to everyone. Our vision is to create a proudly Indian brand that represents quality, aspiration and individuality. We want to take the spirit of Made in India to the world and build Lorius into an internationally recognised fragrance brand.”

Advertisement

National Award-winning Director Sudipto Sen said, “India has immense potential to create brands that can make their mark on the global stage. It is encouraging to see homegrown ventures like Lorius aspire to take Indian entrepreneurship beyond borders. I’m delighted to be associated with this journey as Lorius begins building its identity in the fragrance industry.”

Rizwan Shaikh, Co-Founder & CTO of Lorius, said, “I am excited to drive the brand’s digital growth, strengthening its online visibility, and ensuring that Lorius Perfumes builds a strong, innovative, and future-ready presence in the evolving luxury fragrance market”.

Advertisement

Sahil Dharia, Co- Founder of Lorius, said, “Lorius will get immediate scale in the heartland using our general trade network of over 200,000 stores, making it a household brand”.