Mahavitaran CMD Lokesh Chandra Honoured for Driving Maharashtra’s Green Energy Transformation and Power Sector Reforms

New Delhi, July 27, 2026: Mahavitaran Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra was felicitated at the Renewable Energy Conclave 2025 in New Delhi in recognition of his outstanding leadership in advancing power distribution, accelerating renewable energy adoption, improving energy efficiency and strengthening Maharashtra’s long-term energy security.

The recognition comes at a significant milestone in Mahavitaran’s transformation journey. The Government of Maharashtra has recently approved the restructuring of Mahavitaran’s non-agricultural distribution business, paving the way for its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO). The move is expected to strengthen operational efficiency, improve transparency, attract long-term investments and support the development of a future-ready power distribution ecosystem while enhancing service delivery for over three crore consumers across the state.

The conclave, themed “India 2035: A Self-Reliant Nation”, brought together policymakers, industry leaders and energy experts to deliberate on India’s roadmap towards energy independence and a sustainable power ecosystem. During the event, Abha Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, Government of Maharashtra, highlighted Maharashtra's ambitious roadmap for energy transformation.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra is undertaking one of India’s most ambitious power sector transformation programmes. The state’s Resource Adequacy Plan envisages the addition of 45,000 MW of new power capacity by 2030, including 38,000 MW from renewable energy sources, to increase the share of green energy to over 50 per cent of the state’s energy mix.

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Driving this transition, Mahavitaran has emerged as a key enabler of India’s clean energy ambitions. The utility has secured long-term power procurement arrangements under which nearly 65 per cent of its contracted power portfolio is sourced from renewable energy, ensuring reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity for nearly three crore consumers across Maharashtra.

Mahavitaran has also been at the forefront of modernising the state’s power distribution ecosystem through smart metering, digital transformation, grid strengthening and large-scale renewable energy integration. These initiatives are improving operational efficiency, reducing distribution losses and enhancing consumer service delivery while building a resilient power network capable of supporting Maharashtra's rapidly growing economy.

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Speaking on the recognition, Lokesh Chandra, Chairman and Managing Director, Mahavitaran, said, “This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the Government of Maharashtra and the entire Mahavitaran team in building a cleaner, smarter and more resilient power distribution ecosystem. As Maharashtra accel remain committed to supporting India's vision of energy security and self-reliance while creating a future-ready distribution network for generations to come.”