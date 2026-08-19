Mahipal Singh’s 8990 Luxury Car Club Makes History with World Record of 250 Luxury Cars Featuring ‘8990’ Registration Number

Lucknow: A vehicle registration number became the identity of an entire automotive community as the 8990 Luxury Car Club Foundation, led by its Founder Mahipal Singh, achieved a remarkable world record in Lucknow.

On 13 August 2026, as many as 250 luxury cars bearing the common vehicle registration number ‘8990’ came together at Ramada Hotel, Lucknow, creating a spectacular showcase of luxury automobiles and community spirit.

The gathering was adjudicated by the World Book of Records UK for displaying the largest gathering of 250 luxury cars bearing the same vehicle registration number ‘8990’.

The achievement reflects how the 8990 Luxury Car Club has evolved beyond being simply a network of luxury car owners. The number ‘8990’ has emerged as a shared identity connecting automobile enthusiasts through their passion for premium vehicles, exclusive experiences and community building.

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The official certificate recognising the achievement was presented by World Book of Records Chartered Officers Rajesh Shukla and Rajeev Shrivastava to Mahipal Singh, Founder of 8990 Luxury Car Club Foundation.

Commenting on the milestone, Mahipal Singh said, “8990 is no longer just a number for us; it represents our community and the bond shared by our members. Seeing 250 luxury cars carrying the same identity together at one venue was an extraordinary moment. This recognition motivates us to take the 8990 community to an even larger platform.”

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Mahipal Singh was also congratulated by members of the Central Working Committee and other eminent dignitaries from the international community.

With this achievement, the 8990 Luxury Car Club Foundation has added a significant milestone to its journey. The organisation now plans to strengthen its network and create more distinctive automotive gatherings and experiences across India.

About 8990 Luxury Car Club Foundation

Based in Dwarka, New Delhi, the 8990 Luxury Car Club Foundation brings together luxury car owners connected by the distinctive ‘8990’ vehicle registration number. Under the leadership of Founder Mahipal Singh, the foundation is building a community centred around automobiles, networking, exclusive experiences and a shared identity.