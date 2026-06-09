Man Who Turned Awareness Into Action: Asif Bhamla and the Mission That Is Redefining India’s Environmental Conscience

On June 5, 2026, as the world observed World Environment Day under the global call to action of #NowForClimate, Mumbai had its own answer ready. At the Carter Road Amphitheatre in Bandra, Asif Bhamla and the Bhamla Foundation hosted one of the city’s most significant environmental gatherings of the year. Maharashtra Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma attended the event, Environmental Leadership Awards were presented, and a nationwide campaign under #NowForClimate and #BhoomiNamaskar was formally launched before an audience that included celebrities, policymakers, artists, and ordinary citizens united by a single message: India must move from awareness to action for the planet.

It was a fitting stage for a man who has spent more than three decades building exactly that bridge.

From Bandra to the Nation

Asif Bhamla’s story does not begin in a boardroom or a government office. It begins on the streets of Bandra, where a young man with a deep sense of civic responsibility started asking uncomfortable questions about what his city owed its people and what its people owed the planet. What started in 1998 as a modest neighbourhood initiative called “I Love Bandra” gradually evolved into one of India’s most consequential environmental and social organisations. The Bhamla Foundation, as it came to be known, was built not on inherited wealth or political patronage alone, but on the conviction that ordinary citizens, when united by purpose, are capable of extraordinary things.

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An environmentalist, philanthropist, and National Green Crusader awarded by the Government of India, Asif Bhamla has consistently operated at the intersection of public conscience and organised action. His foundation’s work spans health, community service, child rehabilitation, women’s empowerment, and environmental protection, a range that reflects his belief that no social cause exists in isolation from another.

Building a Movement, One Campaign at a Time

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What sets Asif Bhamla apart from many in the philanthropic space is his understanding that impact requires visibility. As he himself once said, “Only activism will not help. A little glamour will add to awareness.” It is a philosophy that has shaped every campaign the Bhamla Foundation has launched. From the #HawaAaneDe anthem on air pollution to #TikTikPlastic on single-use waste, from #DhakkDhakkDharti on land degradation to the sweeping #BhoomiNamaskar campaign created in partnership with Godrej Industries, each initiative has been designed to travel, to reach not just activists but audiences.

The #BhoomiNamaskar campaign is perhaps the most vivid expression of this philosophy. Focused on land restoration and environmental conservation, it introduced a gesture as simple as it is meaningful: a salutation to the earth. Through music, mass events, and community outreach, the campaign turned environmental responsibility into a cultural moment. Its anthem, featuring some of India’s most recognisable voices, carried the message across generations and geographies.

The Foundation’s association with the United Nations Environment Programme, alongside partnerships with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Godrej Industries, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has given its campaigns a platform that extends well beyond Mumbai. Yet for all its national and global reach, the Foundation’s greatest strength has always been its on-ground presence: people showing up, cleaning beaches, planting trees, and changing habits one community at a time.

Numbers That Tell a Story

The Bhamla Foundation’s impact is not measured in intentions. It is measured in actions. Over 550 beach clean-ups conducted across Maharashtra. More than 50,000 trees planted across 800 institutions. A patron network of over 30,000 citizens actively engaged in environmental and humanitarian work. Waste management initiatives spanning multiple districts. Support extended to orphanages, homes for the elderly, and children living with cerebral palsy and autism. These are not aspirational targets. These are completed missions.

The scale of this work reflects years of sustained commitment by Asif Bhamla and his team, who have never allowed the momentum to slow despite changing political landscapes, shifting public attention, and the relentless challenges of operating a large voluntary organisation in one of the world’s most complex cities.

World Environment Day 2026: A New Chapter

The Carter Road event on June 5 represented more than a celebration. It was a declaration of intent for the years ahead. The evening’s programme opened with the national anthem and Maharashtra State Song, followed by a welcome address by Asif Bhamla himself, the felicitation of dignitaries, the presentation of Environmental Leadership Awards, and the formal launch of the #NowForClimate campaign. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma addressed the gathering, lending the event the weight of official endorsement and civic responsibility.

The star-studded green carpet brought together personalities including Malaika Arora, Badshah, Palak Muchhal, Anurag Thakur, Shankar Mahadevan, Vikas Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Raghav Juyal, and many others who lent their presence to a cause that demands more than applause. Their attendance was a testament to the credibility and reach that Asif Bhamla has built over decades of consistent, unglamorous groundwork.

The Legacy in Progress

Three decades into this work, Asif Bhamla shows no signs of treating it as finished. The #DriveHerFuture initiative, launched just days before World Environment Day, placed 1,000 pink electric rickshaws in the hands of 1,000 women across Mumbai in partnership with the BMC, weaving women’s economic empowerment into the fabric of green urban mobility. It is the kind of initiative that could only come from someone who understands that the environment is not separate from people’s lives. It is their lives.

The Bhamla Foundation’s philosophy captures this clearly: “One Earth, One Mission: Zero Waste.” But behind that slogan is a man who has spent his adult life proving that a mission is only as real as the work done in its name.