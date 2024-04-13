×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 11th, 2022 at 08:00 IST

Manipur Lottery Results Today 11.06.2022: SINGAM ALYSSUM Morning Lottery Results Live

Manipur lottery results today for 11.06.2022 are out now. Get your Manipur Singam Alyssum Morning lottery results and winning numbers for June 11 here.

Reported by: Anwesha Majumdar
manipur lottery
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Only 13 states in India are allowed to conduct legal lotteries. Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram are the 13 states where lotteries are legal. Manipur Singam Alyssum Morning lottery is a popular weekly lottery.

The ticket's face value is ₹ 6. The first prize is ₹ 27 lakh. The second prize is ₹ 5,000. The third prize is ₹ 1000, the 4th prize is ₹ 700, the 5th prize of ₹ 500 whereas a consolation prize of ₹ 10,000 is also given to lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers.

Manipur Singam Alyssum Morning Lottery Results For Today – June 11, 2022

The results of the Singam Alyssum Morning lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

Manipur Singam Alyssum Morning lottery timings and updates

The Singam Alyssum Morning lottery result is announced at 11:00 am and can be checked on the official website. Manipur also conducts a day and an evening lottery at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm respectively. The 03:00 pm day lottery is commonly known as the Manipur Singham Vinca Day lottery whereas the 07:00 pm lottery is known as the Manipur Singam Plumeia Evening lottery.

All the three lotteries in the morning, day, and evening have the first prize at ₹ 27 lakhs. The winners need to produce valid authentication at the Director of Manipur Lottery office in Imphal to receive the winning amount.

Manipur Singam Alyssum Morning Lottery results out today

The lottery is conducted by the Director of Manipur Lottery, Sajenthong, Imphal, Manipur - 462004. Players can buy tickets from an authorized lottery retailer. To claim the lottery prize, winners have to download a claim form or fill up the claim form by offline mode before submitting it to the Director of Manipur Lottery.

According to the official website, the winner should submit the winning ticket along with the photocopy duly attested by a Gazette Officer/Notary Public along with three passport-size photographs and an affidavit of ownership of the prize-winning tickets from any 1st Class Magistrate/Notary Public.

Prize money will be paid in the form of a cheque/DD or direct transfer to the claimant's account after deducting the necessary charges. The results of the Singam Alyssum Morning lottery can be checked on the official website i.e http://www.manipurlotteries.com/

 

Advertisement

Published June 11th, 2022 at 08:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli No More

3 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals Spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Eoin Morgan on Kuldeep

6 minutes ago
Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan

BMCM Box Office Day 2

7 minutes ago
Amit Shah

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Baisakhi date, celebrations

Baisakhi Wishes, Quotes

13 minutes ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Maidaan BO Day 2

15 minutes ago
Hezbollah Paves Way For Iran Attack? Fires Rockets on Israel

Hezbollah-Israel Attack

16 minutes ago
Exam Results

CUET PG topper list 2024

24 minutes ago
ipl 2024 points table

Updated IPL Standings

36 minutes ago
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and US President Joe Biden

Israel vs Iran

an hour ago
How 42-Day Manhunt Led to Arrest of B'luru Cafe Blast Masterminds From Bengal

Bengaluru Blast Probe

an hour ago
Education News

JEE Main answer key out

an hour ago
Board Exam Result 2024

Haryana English Re-exam

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Education News

CUET PG Result 2024 Today

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

2 hours ago
Kim Jong Un shuts down radio station suspected of broadcasting coded messages to South Korean spie

Kim Jong's Remark on War

7 hours ago
6 year old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Rewa Borewell Incident

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant’: Indian Origin Woman Was Wrongly Jailed in UK

    World8 hours ago

  2. How 42-Day Manhunt Led to Arrest of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Masterminds

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Shocking: Post Chemotherapy, Woman Told She Was Misdiagnosed With Cancer

    World11 hours ago

  4. Woman In Congo Lived With A Rare Parasite In Her Eyes For 2 years

    World12 hours ago

  5. Gold breaches Rs 73,000 mark to hit record high on bullish global trend

    Business News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo