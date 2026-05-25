Marko & Brando Founder Recognized at Kolkata Trailblazers 2026 for Transforming Digital Branding

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 23: Marko & Brando has been honoured at the prestigious Kolkata Trailblazers 2026, a special recognition dedicated to founders and agency leaders who are reshaping how brands connect, grow, and lead in an increasingly competitive business environment.

This recognition is more than an award - it is a celebration of leadership, innovation, resilence and relentless pursuit of excellence in one of India’s fastest growing digital businesses.

In an industry where hundreds of agencies compete for visibility, relevance, and impact, being recognized among Kolkata’s most influential agencies is a remarkable achievement. The Trailblazers recognize individuals whose contributions extend beyond campaign metrics. It celebrates leaders who can unlock opportunities and create new benchmarks for growth.

Shreyansh Rohatgi, founder of Marko & Brando, a digital marketing agency in Kolkata has been helping businesses across industries scale through branding, digital strategy, performance marketing, SEO, web development, and creative storytelling. Under his leadership, the agency has achieved a milestone of 300+ clients served across India.

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On this Joyful Moment, Shreyansh Rohatgi Shared

“This recognition belongs to every member of Marko & Brando family. Behind every project, every strategy, every milestone is a team that believes in pushing boundaries. Recognition for the city’s trailblazing leader is deeply humbling. This is not the destination - it’s fuel for what comes next.”

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Building Success Through a People - First Work Culture

Growth has always been the center story in our work culture. Flexibility, trust, innovation, and continuous learning are our first practices to gain success. Every member is encouraged to take ownership, share ideas freely, and explore leadership opportunities regardless of their experience level. This commitment to employee empowerment, workplace flexibility, and professional development continues to be one of the defining strengths behind the agency’s sustained success and industry recognition.

What Sets Marko & Brando Apart in Today’s Competitive Edge

What makes this event more significant is the intense competition within today’s agencies in Kolkata, where each company shows up with a unique proposal for its services. To stand out in such an environment, it requires:

Vision that sees opportunities before the market does

Leadership that inspires teams to innovate

Strategy rooted in measurable business outcomes

Consistency that builds long-term trust

Courage to evolve with every digital disruption

This latest milestone adds to the company’s legacy of excellence, including earlier achievements such as the Global Icon Awards and the e4m Maverick Awards, highlighted by the agency in its published achievements.

With renewed energy, sharper ambition, and a stronger commitment to helping brands scale smarter, the organization now looks ahead to bigger milestones, larger impact, and many more moments of recognition.