Maspar Reimagines Rakhi Gifting With Curated Dining And Hosting Essentials

New Delhi: Maspar, a premium Indian home textile brand, is bringing a new dimension to Raksha Bandhan gifting with a curated collection of bed, bath and dining textiles designed around everyday rituals of hosting, entertaining and self-care.

As festive celebrations increasingly extend beyond conventional gifting, home and hosting essentials are finding a place in the gifting mix. Maspar’s Raksha Bandhan Gifting Collection taps into this space with ready-to-gift textile sets designed to turn familiar household rituals into thoughtful expressions of sibling care.

The collection brings a strong focus on dining and hosting. The Tea Cozy Set, comprising a tea cozy, tray cloth and six napkins, is designed for relaxed tea-time gatherings, while the eight-piece Cocktail Napkin Set adds a refined touch to festive hosting and entertaining.

Beyond the dining table, the collection extends to other everyday rituals. The flagship Bed and Bath Set combines a premium bedsheet with matching pillowcases and two plush bath towels. The Bath Sets are available as either a two-towel combination or a four-piece set comprising two bath towels and two hand towels. A six-piece Face Towel Set offers another gifting option centred on everyday utility.

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Abhinav Mahajan, Director Retail, Maspar said, “Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of a bond that is both resilient and deeply comforting, and we believe festive gifts should mirror those exact qualities. Our curated hampers are designed to become lasting reminders of care - gifts that remain part of everyday life rather than being enjoyed only for a moment.”

The collection spans a range of everyday rituals. The flagship Bed and Bath Set combines a premium bedsheet with matching pillowcases and two plush bath towels. Bath Sets are available as either a two towel combination or a four piece set comprising two bath towels and two hand towels. For shared moments at home, the Tea Cozy Set includes a tea cozy, tray cloth and six napkins, while the Cocktail Napkin Set brings together eight finely detailed napkins for festive hosting. A six piece Face Towel Set offers another gifting option centred on everyday utility.

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Available in calming neutrals, soft pastels and richer festive shades, the collection has been designed to complement contemporary homes while retaining a distinctly festive character. Each hamper comes in premium ready to gift packaging, removing the need for additional wrapping.