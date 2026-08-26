Medigrad Expands Accreditation Framework for Fellowship Programs With AACME Accreditation

New Delhi: Medigrad Learning Pvt. Ltd. has expanded the accreditation framework for its fellowship programs for doctors with the addition of accreditation from the American Association of Continuing Medical Education (AACME), strengthening its focus on structured continuing medical education and professional development for post-MBBS doctors. The development adds to Medigrad's existing accreditation through The CPD Standards, UK, giving its fellowship portfolio an expanded quality framework for medical learning.

The latest accreditation comes as demand grows for flexible and clinically relevant learning pathways that enable doctors to strengthen their knowledge and skills alongside professional practice. Medigrad's fellowship programs are designed around this need, combining digital learning with clinical exposure and structured educational content for doctors seeking to advance their expertise after MBBS.

AACME's accreditation framework focuses on standards for continuing medical education and professional development, with an emphasis on structured educational activities, knowledge development and the application of current medical learning. The organisation states that its accreditation supports educational quality and helps physicians and healthcare professionals engage with rigorous, monitored continuing medical education.

For Medigrad, the addition of AACME accreditation represents an extension of its existing approach to quality assurance in medical education. Its fellowship portfolio has previously carried accreditation from The CPD Standards, UK, with individual programs incorporating structured learning, online modules, interactive sessions and, depending on the program, practical clinical training.

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The development is particularly relevant for doctors pursuing continuing medical education while remaining engaged in clinical practice. Unlike conventional full-time academic pathways, Medigrad's fellowship model is designed to provide flexibility for practising MBBS doctors, allowing them to pursue structured learning without necessarily stepping away from their professional responsibilities. The programs cover areas including emergency medicine, internal medicine, infectious diseases, critical care, family medicine and other clinical disciplines.

“Medical education cannot stop with an MBBS degree. As clinical practices, technologies and treatment approaches continue to evolve, doctors need accessible avenues to keep learning throughout their careers,” said Mohit Arora, Co-Founder and CEO, Medigrad. “The addition of AACME accreditation strengthens our commitment to building fellowship programs around structured, relevant and quality-focused continuing medical education.”

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Puneet Sharma, Co-Founder and COO, Medigrad, added, “Our objective has always been to make professional learning more practical and accessible for practising doctors. Expanding our accreditation framework reflects our continued focus on maintaining educational standards while creating learning pathways that fit into the realities of a doctor's professional life.”

The move comes as lifelong learning becomes increasingly important across healthcare, where advances in clinical practice require medical professionals to continually update their knowledge and competencies. For post-MBBS doctors, structured fellowship and certificate programs can provide an avenue for focused professional development alongside clinical practice.