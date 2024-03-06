Advertisement

In the landscape of Nepalese sports and business, Ashrayata Karki Chaudhary emerges as a visionary leader, breaking barriers and spearheading initiatives that pave the way for progress and innovation. As the Chairperson of Nepal Sports and Events Management (NSEM), Ashrayata has made significant strides in revolutionizing the sporting scene in Nepal, notably through the establishment of the Nepal Super League (NSL), the country's first professional franchise-based football league.

Under Ashrayata's leadership, the NSL has become a beacon of excellence, boasting a total of nine teams representing various provinces of Nepal. This nationwide league not only promotes the spirit of competition and athleticism but also serves as a platform for aspiring athletes to showcase their talent on a national stage. The success of the NSL has garnered widespread acclaim, earning recognition in FIFA's official journal—a testament to Ashrayata's visionary approach and dedication to elevating Nepalese sports to new heights.

In addition to her pivotal role in the sports industry, Ashrayata is a driving force in the realm of entrepreneurship. As the Executive Director of Pangaea Pvt Ltd, she oversees the operations of Fabindia franchise stores in Nepal, bringing high-quality artisanal products to consumers across the country. Furthermore, her involvement with Tuneko Foods, which launched GimbapGo, a Korean dine-in and takeaway restaurant, underscores her commitment to fostering culinary innovation and catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Beyond her entrepreneurial ventures, Ashrayata is deeply engaged in initiatives aimed at empowering women and promoting sustainable development. As an Executive Board Member of the South Asian Women Development Forum (SAWDF), she plays a key role in advancing the economic and social empowerment of women across the region. Her involvement in the establishment of the First Women Entrepreneurs Green Industrial Park in Nepal reflects her dedication to creating opportunities for women in the business sector.

Moreover, Ashrayata's leadership extends to her role as an Executive Board Member and Chair of the Women's Leadership Summit of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) - Women Leadership Forum. Through her active involvement in these organizations, she advocates for gender equality and women's representation in leadership positions, driving meaningful change in Nepal's corporate landscape.

Ashrayata's academic background, including an MSc from the London School of Economics and a BA Honours from the University of Birmingham, underscores her commitment to continuous learning and personal development. Her formative years at Mayo College Girl's School in India laid the foundation for her academic and professional achievements, instilling in her the values of excellence and resilience.

As the wife of Nirvana Chaudhary, scion of CG Corp Global, Ashrayata exemplifies the power of partnership and collaboration in achieving shared goals and aspirations. Her multifaceted leadership journey serves as an inspiration to women and aspiring leaders across Nepal, demonstrating that with passion, perseverance, and vision, anything is possible.

In the words of Ashrayata Chaudhary, "True leadership is about empowering others, breaking barriers, and driving positive change. I am committed to leveraging my platform to create a more inclusive and equitable society where everyone has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.