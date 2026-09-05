Meet Dr Snehal Kohale, India’s Best IVF Specialist Pioneering A Patient-Centred Approach To Fertility Care

Infertility has become an important reproductive-health concern for individuals and couples all over the world. As per the World Health Organization, approximately one in six people of reproductive age experience infertility during their lifetime, highlighting the growing need for accessible, evidence-based and personalised fertility care. In India, advancements in reproductive medicine, including IVF, IUI, fertility preservation and reproductive endocrinology, give couples more options and make specialised fertility care an increasingly important part of modern healthcare.

Among the specialists working in the field of reproductive medicine is Dr. Snehal Kohale, an experienced IVF and fertility specialist with 15+ years of experience in reproductive medicine and infertility management, associated with Ova Fertility & Women Care in Thane, where she has developed her practice around personalised fertility treatment, ethical medical guidance and patient-focused care. Her qualifications include an M.B.B.S. from B. J. Medical College, Pune, an M.S. in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from Seth G.S. Medical College and K.E.M. Hospital, Mumbai, a D.N.B. in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, MRCOG from London, UK, and a Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine from Bangalore Assisted Conception Centre.

Choosing an IVF specialist involves more than selecting a particular treatment. Infertility can result from male factors, female reproductive conditions, or unexplained causes, and the appropriate treatment depends on an individual's or couple's medical history and reproductive goals. The WHO also notes that infertility can have significant emotional, social and financial effects, making detailed fertility care important.

Dr. Snehal Kohale's clinical expertise covers a broad range of fertility services, including IVF, IUI, male infertility management, reproductive endocrinology, fertility-enhancing endoscopic procedures, fertility ultrasound, third-party reproduction, egg, sperm and embryo cryopreservation, and fertility counselling.



Beyond her clinical expertise, Dr. Snehal Kohale is also a certified Life Coach and NLP Practitioner, an additional dimension that allows her to incorporate mindset-oriented techniques into her approach to fertility care. Her approach also places focus on understanding whether IVF is actually required. A fertility consultation can involve assessment of ovarian reserve, sperm parameters, uterine health, previous treatment history and other factors before an appropriate treatment plan is developed. This diagnosis-first approach can help couples understand their options over assuming that IVF is the only pathway to conception.

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Dr. Snehal's professional work also expanded beyond clinical practice, presenting research on a PLGF biomarker study at an international conference in New Orleans and research on intrauterine GCSF use at a conference in Budapest, contributed chapters on ovarian stimulation monitoring and embryology instruments to fertility reference books and has served as a reviewer for the International Journal of Reproduction and Fetal Medicine. Her involvement in education further reflects her focus on knowledge-sharing within reproductive medicine. Dr. Snehal has participated as faculty in fertility and ultrasound training programmes, paramedical training courses, communication-skills workshops, conferences and continuing medical education programmes.

Modern fertility care increasingly requires attention to women's overall reproductive health rather than focusing exclusively on conception. Conditions affecting hormonal health, ovarian function, uterine health and reproductive wellbeing can influence fertility and may require appropriate evaluation and management. As an IVF specialist in India, Dr. Snehal’s interest also extends to the emerging interdisciplinary area of psychoneuroimmunoendocrinology, which explores the relationship between psychological processes, the nervous system, immune responses and the endocrine system. This perspective adds another dimension to her interest in understanding fertility as a complex interaction of biological and psychological factors, while medical assessment and evidence-based fertility treatment remain central to patient care.

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At Ova Fertility & Women Care, the fertility-care ecosystem includes services such as IVF-ICSI, IUI, male infertility treatment, preimplantation genetic testing, blastocyst culture and transfer, laser-assisted hatching, fertility preservation, endoscopy and oncofertility.

Dr. Snehal’s work also incorporates the emotional and psychological dimensions of the fertility journey. Her broader philosophy of “Conscious Conception” explores how reproductive health can be considered alongside emotional wellbeing, mental preparedness and a couple’s overall journey towards parenthood. This approach does not replace medical diagnosis or fertility treatment; instead, it seeks to acknowledge the emotional realities that couples may experience while undergoing reproductive care.

For couples exploring fertility treatment, the objective is ultimately not simply to pursue a procedure, but to understand the underlying fertility challenges and make informed decisions about the path towards parenthood. In this developing field, specialists such as Dr. Snehal Kohale represent the growing focus on personalised, ethical and detailed fertility care in India.

About Dr. Snehal Kohale