Miracles Healthcare: Your Trusted Destination for Comprehensive Orthopedic Care

Maintaining optimal bone and joint health is essential for an active, pain-free life. Whether you are recovering from an injury, managing a chronic condition, or considering joint replacement surgery, expert orthopedic care is vital. Miracles Healthcare, a renowned multispecialty hospital in Gurgaon, offers comprehensive orthopedic services tailored to meet the unique needs of every patient.

With a team of highly skilled orthopaedic specialists , the hospital provides personalized treatment plans using state-of-the-art technology and advanced techniques. Their commitment to delivering exceptional care ensures that patients receive the best possible outcomes at every stage of treatment, from diagnosis through recovery.

As a leader in orthopedic care, Miracles Healthcare is dedicated to helping patients regain mobility, reduce pain, and improve their quality of life. For those seeking reliable and advanced orthopedic treatments, the hospital is a trusted destination for achieving a pain-free and active lifestyle.



A Comprehensive Approach to Orthopedic Care



Orthopedic care is about more than treating broken bones. It is about caring for the muscles, joints, ligaments, tendons, and spine – all the components that enable movement and quality of life. At Miracles Healthcare, we take a holistic approach to treating various musculoskeletal conditions, from sports injuries to age-related joint pain. We offer services for people of all ages, whether you're dealing with a recent injury or managing a long-term condition.

Dr. Sumit Anand, Senior Orthopedic Specialist at Miracles Healthcare, says, "Our goal is to provide care tailored to each patient. We carefully assess each condition and design a treatment plan that may include non-surgical options, physiotherapy, or, if necessary, surgery. Our team is committed to helping patients regain their mobility and quality of life."

Expert Orthopedic Team

Miracles Healthcare’s team of skilled orthopedic specialists excels in various areas, including sports medicine, spine surgery, joint replacements, pediatric orthopedics, and trauma care. With expertise in both simple and complex conditions, our doctors use advanced diagnostic tools like digital X-rays and MRIs to assess and personalize each treatment plan. Our collaborative approach ensures the best possible care for every patient.

Dr. Sumit Anand explains, "Whether it's a minor sprain or a major joint replacement, we ensure our patients have access to the most effective treatments. We use advanced diagnostic tools to pinpoint the problem, then create a personalized treatment plan that fits their needs."

Comprehensive Services for Every Need

Miracles Healthcare offers a broad range of orthopedic services, from joint replacement surgery to sports medicine and pediatric care. Whether you are dealing with a sports injury, or chronic condition, or need specialized care, our team is ready to help. Here’s a closer look at some of our services:

Joint Replacement Surgery: Specializing in both partial and total joint replacements, our surgeons use the latest prosthetic materials and minimally invasive methods to speed recovery.

Sports Medicine: Treating injuries like sprains, fractures, and tendonitis, we help athletes and active individuals return to their routines safely.

Pediatric Orthopedics: Providing treatment for growth-related issues and congenital deformities in children, ensuring timely and appropriate care.

Spine Surgery: Our spine surgeons are skilled in both surgical and non-surgical treatments for conditions like herniated discs and spinal stenosis, helping patients find relief from back and neck pain.

Trauma Care: Treating fractures, dislocations, and other injuries from accidents, our team works quickly to restore function and prevent long-term damage.

Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy: Our physiotherapy team collaborates with orthopedic specialists to help patients regain strength and mobility after surgery or injury.



Pain Management: Chronic joint pain, back pain, and neck pain can be debilitating. Our pain management experts use various treatments, including injections and medications, to improve patients' daily lives.



State-of-the-Art Technology

Miracles Healthcare uses cutting-edge imaging techniques, including X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans, to diagnose and treat orthopedic conditions with precision. Our surgeons employ the latest tools and minimally invasive techniques to minimize recovery time and optimize outcomes. We have computer-assisted technologies and augmented reality (AR) techniques for precision in joint replacement surgeries.

Patient-Centric Care: You Are Their Priority

At Miracles Healthcare, we believe that every patient deserves personalized care. From the moment you walk in, our team ensures that you feel comfortable and well-informed about your treatment options. We take the time to explain each step of the process and address any questions you may have.



Dr. Anand says, "The journey to recovery is different for each patient, which is why we take a personalized approach. We work closely with our patients to design a care plan that suits their needs and lifestyles. Whether it is through surgery, physiotherapy, or pain management, we are committed to getting our patients back to their normal routine."

Our caring and knowledgeable staff, including orthopedic doctors and physiotherapists, work with patients every step of the way to ensure that their experience is smooth and stress-free.

A Trusted Name in Orthopedic Care