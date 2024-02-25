English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2021 at 09:00 IST

Morning Lottery Sambad Result 26.03.2021 : Assam Lottery Results Today 12 pm

Assam Lottery Sambad Results for 26.03.2021 are out. Watch Assam State Lottery Morning PDF with winning numbers list. Assam lottery first prize is Rs. 10 lakhs.

Karan Gupta
assam lottery
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Assam is famous for its tea plantations, rich wildlife and the production of silk. It is also famous for its lotteries. Lotteries are a great way for people to try their luck and win a huge amount of cash. With the lottery buzz increasing in the country, people must be aware of the fact that there are several illegal lotteries prevalent online and offline. There was a time when lotteries were completely banned in India. However, now the time has changed and the Supreme Court has permitted 13 states to conduct legal lotteries. The state of Assam is one such state in which drawing of a lottery is legal.

Assam State Lottery Results for March 26 | ‘Future Tender Lottery’ Results Announced at 12:00 pm; 1st Prize at ₹ 10 Lakhs

The Assam government handles the operating system. The 12 other states that conduct legal lotteries are Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. The Assam Lottery consists of three results that come out daily.

  • The Assam Future Lottery results are announced by 12 pm.
  • The Assam Singam Lottery results are announced by 5 pm.
  • The Assam Kuil Lottery results are announced by 8 pm.

The Assam lottery takes place at PWD-IB Complex, Tengapara, Kokrajhar, Assam 783370. The results for the 'Future Lottery' is announced at 12 pm on the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The first prize for the Future lottery is ₹ 10 lakhs. The lottery ticket costs ₹ 6. Various other prizes & categories are as follows:

 

ASSAM FUTURE TENDER LOTTERY RESULTS – 12 PM

 

 

  • 1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs (one person)
  • 2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000 (ten people)
  • 3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)
  • 4th Prize – ₹ 500 (ten people)
  • 5th Prize – ₹ 200 (ten people)

ASSAM SINGAM LOTTERY – 5 PM

 

  • 2nd Prize – ₹ 20,000 (ten people)
  • 3rd Prize – ₹ 2,000 (ten people)
  • 4th Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)
  • 5th Prize – ₹ 250 (ten people)

ASSAM KUIL LOTTERY – 8 PM

 

  • 2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000
  • 3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000
  • 4th Prize – ₹ 500
  • 5th Prize – ₹ 200

The Assam Lottery is organized and regulated by the state-recognized authority, 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The ‘Claim Forms’ can be derived from the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The details must be filled in capital letters. The winner may also need to attach a valid photo ID with this form. The forms need to be submitted within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2021 at 09:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

10 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

10 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

10 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

10 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

10 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

10 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

10 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

12 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

16 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

16 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

17 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TS Inter hall tickets released for 1st, 2nd year and bridge course

    Education34 minutes ago

  2. Chef Kunal Kapur's Substitute For Sugar In Coffee Will Make You Drool

    Lifestyle37 minutes ago

  3. SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Steal The Show At Red Carpet

    Entertainment41 minutes ago

  4. Indian National, 27, Dies in New York Apartment Fire in Harlem

    World42 minutes ago

  5. Article 370 BO: Yami Film Witnesses Growth, Eyeing Solid 1st Weekend Biz

    Entertainment43 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo