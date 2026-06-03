Mother Dairy Unveils India’s First Soil-Degradable Milk Pouches For Famed Cow Milk Variant

Mother Dairy has unveiled the country's first naturally soil-degradable milk pouch to combat plastic waste.

The green packaging will debut in the Delhi-NCR market with the company's popular Cow Milk variant starting June 5, 2026, to mark World Environment Day.

It allows the packaging material to convert into bioavailable wax over time. Microbes present in the soil then break down this wax naturally, turning it back into organic elements within a few years rather than centuries. Company officials confirmed that this environmental transition will not increase consumer milk prices.

The dairy sector handles massive volumes of single-use plastics daily, making waste management a key challenge. Mother Dairy spent over four years in research and development to create the degradable pouch, aiming to eliminate fugitive plastic pollution that escapes regular recycling streams.

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"While these milk pouches will continue to remain recyclable, the key differentiator lies in their ability to degrade into natural elements," said Mr. Jayatheertha Chary, Managing Director of Mother Dairy. He noted that the solution effectively ensures no trace of microplastics remains in the environment.

The packaging shift will not alter how consumers store, handle, or dispose of their milk packets. Testing confirms that the new material has zero impact on the milk's quality, taste, or standard shelf life.

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Dairy Sector Leads on Climate

The initiative arrives as India's massive dairy industry faces growing pressure to adopt sustainable practices across its entire supply chain.

"As the world’s largest milk producer, India’s dairy sector stands as a true testament to scale, inclusivity and responsibility," said Dr. Meenesh Shah, Chairman of the NDDB and Mother Dairy. He added that the launch sets a new environmental benchmark for future-ready agricultural ecosystems in developing markets.

The state-backed company, established in 1974 under India's historic 'Operation Flood' program, operates a massive national distribution footprint. Management plans to eventually scale this degradable material across its entire liquid milk portfolio.

Alongside the eco-friendly material, Mother Dairy is rolling out a major visual refresh for its milk lineup, beginning with the same Cow Milk pack. The updated look introduces brighter colors, cleaner fonts, and a signature visual element called the 'Note of Care.' Inspired by the company's classic logo, the design features warm, everyday family reminders to strengthen consumer connection.