Indian government on Wednesday approved a 100 billion rupee ($1.2 billion) aviation fuel stabilisation package. The decision aims to shield domestic airlines from surging global crude oil prices and safeguard millions of jobs in the sector.

The Union Cabinet cleared the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Price Stabilisation Fund as severe geopolitical volatility in West Asia triggers major energy supply disruptions. International jet fuel prices have more than doubled this year, rising from 60.5 rupees per litre in March to 142 rupees per litre in May.