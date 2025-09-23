'MP Sets New Benchmark with a National Record in Renewable Energy': CM Dr. Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated he is proud that the launch of the ‘Morena Solar-Plus-Storage’ Project has set a new national benchmark in renewable energy. It is India’s first project to provide stable, dispatchable renewable power at a record-low tariff of ₹2.70 per unit. He informed that the state’s installed capacity from various energy sources is rapidly increasing. The Chief Minister said that Madhya Pradesh has already achieved nearly 5,000 MW of solar capacity in 2025 and plans to expand it to 33,000 MW by 2035. The state government is offering attractive incentives for industrial investment under the Industrial Promotion Policy, Renewable Energy Policy 2025, and Pump Hydro Policy 2025.

CM Dr. Yadav was virtually addressing the CII International Energy Conference, held at Hotel Taj, New Delhi, from his residence on Monday. The event was attended by Union Minister for Renewable Energy Shri Pralhad Joshi, Maldives Minister of State for Environment & Tourism Shri Muviath Mohammed, office-bearers of CII and EY India, and representatives from the industry. Dr. Yadav also invited all participants to hold the next International Energy Conference in Madhya Pradesh.

Marching towards Net Zero under PM Modi’s Leadership

CM Dr. Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is not only the heart of India but is also emerging as a hub of manufacturing activities. Amid changing global dynamics, India is moving forward with confidence under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. While fulfilling the vision of Make in India and Viksit Bharat, a strong foundation is being laid for a secure, capable, and guiding India. He said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India is resolutely advancing towards the goal of net zero. India and Madhya Pradesh are poised to lead the world in a clean energy future in the years ahead.

India: The Center of Global Hope and Trust

The Chief Minister said it is a matter of pride that India can no longer be overlooked at the global level. Today, our motherland is not just an emerging economy but a center of hope and trust for the entire world. India is leaving its mark in every sector, including energy and renewable energy, textiles, IT, agriculture, pharma, defense and space.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India has made unprecedented progress in the energy sector and established itself as a global hub for clean energy technologies. The nation has set a target of achieving net zero by 2070 and 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. India has already surpassed 251.5 GW of non-fossil capacity and achieved a historic milestone of 100 GW in solar module manufacturing capacity.

Madhya Pradesh: Among India’s Leading States in Energy

CM Dr. Yadav said that through initiatives such as the Green Hydrogen Mission, PM-KUSUM Yojana, PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, and Smart Grid programs, India has steered the energy sector towards self-reliance, sustainability, and cleanliness, providing millions of households with free electricity.