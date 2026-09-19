MSEDCL Strikes Hard on Power Thieves with AI Module; Over 28,000 Electricity Theft Cases Exposed in 3 Months

Mumbai: In a massive crackdown on power theft across Maharashtra, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has launched an aggressive drive leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) 'Super Intelligence'. Combining state-wide physical inspections by 190 flying squads with AI-driven predictive analysis, MSEDCL exposed 27,964 instances of power theft worth ₹66.28 crore over the past three months. Criminal cases have already been registered in 289 instances where offenders failed to pay the assessed electricity charges and compounding fees.



Moving beyond traditional inspection methods, MSEDCL has adopted a high-tech strategy by developing a dedicated AI and Machine Learning (ML) module to accurately predict electricity theft. This advanced module continuously analyzes over 50 technical criteria 24x7, including historical consumption patterns, sudden spikes or drops in demand, and meter tampering anomalies. Consumers exhibiting suspicious consumption patterns are automatically flagged under a 'high-risk' category, providing field teams with precise target locations without requiring prior manual surveys.



To execute ground-level actions based on AI intelligence, MSEDCL has deployed over 190 specialized flying squads across the state. To maintain absolute transparency and eliminate negligence, the entire process—from initial inspection to penalty billing—has been digitized using the 'Theft Tracking and Monitoring System' (TTMS) mobile application. Inspection details, live photographs, digital panchnamas, immediate disconnection of power supply, and penalty recovery are updated in real-time on the app.



During the three-month period from June to August, joint operations by the O&M and Security & Enforcement divisions exposed power thefts across all major regions: Konkan Region (11,083 cases), Pune Region (5,849 cases), Nagpur Region (5,949 cases), and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Region (5,083 cases). Out of the total 27,964 cases detected, formal assessment bills amounting to ₹66.28 crore were issued for 24,508 verified theft cases. So far, MSEDCL has recovered ₹29.85 crore from 10,810 settled cases. Strict legal action is being initiated against those failing to clear dues within the stipulated period, with 289 criminal cases already registered under Section 135 of the Electricity Act. Offenses related to electricity theft carry penalties and imprisonment for up to three years.



Mr. Lokesh Chandra (ACS to CM and Chairman & Managing Director, MSEDCL) stated, "Our target is to reduce MSEDCL's Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses to below 10 percent over the next three years. Prioritizing the recovery of outstanding dues, an aggressive campaign against power theft is underway. The newly developed AI module has greatly intensified our precision and enforcement capabilities against electricity theft across the state."