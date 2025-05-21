Mumbai Weather News: Yellow Alert Issued, Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Likely To Continue. Know Full Week Forecast

Mumbai Weather Update: Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra that witnessed the first wave of pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday evening are in for stormy weather this week, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds between May 21 and May 24.

The worsening weather is due to a developing low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast, which may intensify and move northward in the coming days.

The IMD has placed Mumbai and its surrounding regions under a yellow alert, forecasting light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and wind speeds of 40–50 kmph at isolated locations. Meanwhile, the coastal districts like Sindhudurg are under a red alert, while orange alerts have been issued for Ratnagiri, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, and parts of Marathwada.

Traffic and Daily Life Hit

While the rains brought much-needed respite from the heat but it also caused widespread disruption across the city. While South Mumbai saw mild showers, suburbs like Jogeshwari (63mm), Andheri East (57mm), and Borivali (61mm) were among the hardest hit.

Waterlogging and fallen trees were reported in several areas, including Thane, Bhayander, and Powai. Key routes like the Andheri and Malad subways were shut due to flooding. Evening traffic slowed to a crawl across major roads, and a breakdown on the Eastern Freeway led to hour-long delays.

Building Slab Collapses in Kalyan: 6 dead, Several Injured

Six people lost their lives when a slab from the fourth floor of a four-storeyed building in Kalyan East collapsed. Several others have also suffered injuries in the accident. In Pune, a hoarding collapse and a fallen mobile tower led to injuries and vehicle damage.

Satara also reported another mobile tower collapse which has left five people injured and damaged many vehicles. A landslide on the Konkan Railway line between Veravali and Vilawade also disrupted train services.

Maharashtra Weather Forecast

With the cyclonic circulation strengthening, the IMD has predicted continued rainfall and stormy conditions until at least May 24.