Mumbai’s Iconic 'Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani' Marks 107th Year with Majestic South Indian Temple Theme

Mumbai: Mumbai’s iconic Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani marked the beginning of this year’s Ganeshotsav with its grand Aagman Sohla on Saturday, as thousands of devotees gathered across the Lalbaug-Parel-Girangaon belt to welcome the city’s second-oldest public Ganpati.

Celebrating its 107th year, the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal has chosen a striking South Indian temple theme for this year’s festivities, with both the idol and pandal drawing inspiration from the grandeur of Tirupati and other prominent temple architecture.

The Chintamani idol has been adorned in the style of Lord Venkateshwara Balaji of Tirumala Tirupati, featuring traditional sacred motifs including the Garuda, Keertimukh, Shankha and Chakra, along with a camphor Tilak.

The pandal has also been designed to recreate the architectural grandeur of the Sri Venkateswara Temple (Swarnagiri) in Hyderabad and Bhuvanagiri. The structure features towering gopurams, sacred deepastambhas and sculpted yali or vyala guardian figures, giving the venue the appearance of a grand South Indian temple complex.

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The unveiling was accompanied by energetic dhol-tasha performances and chants of “Chinchpokli Chintamani Cha Vijay Aso”, as thousands of devotees lined the streets of Mumbai’s historic textile belt to catch a glimpse of Bappa during the Aagman Sohla.

Rajendra Dicholkar, president of the Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, said the artistic creations had been brought to life through the efforts of artists, craftsmen and modern technology.

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“We are confident that this year’s artistic creations, conceptualised with great creativity and brought to life with the help of talented artists, skilled craftsmen, and modern technology, will be a special attraction and a source of joy for all the devotees who come to seek the blessings of Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani,” he said.

The Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal was founded in 1920 in Mumbai’s historic textile hub. The annual celebration has since become an important part of the cultural identity of Girangaon, with the Aagman Sohla drawing devotees from across the country.

With Ganeshotsav set to begin in about two weeks, preparations at the venue are already underway, with hundreds of volunteers working on the arrangements. The Mandal has also partnered with the Adani Group for this year’s celebrations.