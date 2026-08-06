MuscleBlaze Athletes Secure 42 Podium Finishes at HYROX Delhi 2026

New Delhi, 29 July 2026: MuscleBlaze athletes delivered an exceptional performance at Masters' Union HYROX Delhi 2026, held from 24-26 July 2026 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), New Delhi. At the conclusion of the three-day fitness racing event yesterday, MuscleBlaze athletes competing across Open, Pro, Doubles and Relay race categories secured an impressive 42 podium finishes, including 19 first-place, 12 second-place and 11 third-place finishes, underlining the brand's growing contribution to India's rapidly expanding functional fitness ecosystem.

The podium success reflects MuscleBlaze's continued commitment to supporting athletes through science-backed sports nutrition, supplementation and performance apparel. Throughout their training and competition journey, the brand fueled athletes with performance nutrition designed to support endurance, strength and recovery, enabling them to compete at one of India's premier fitness racing events.

Commenting on the achievement, Kaustuv Paliwal, Senior Vice President, Bright Lifecare (parent company of MuscleBlaze), said, "At MuscleBlaze, our ambition isn't just to sponsor winners—we want to build them. Seeing 42 podium finishes by athletes we've supported at HYROX Delhi is a proud milestone, not because of the number itself, but because it reflects years of investing in people who are redefining what performance looks like in India. As HYROX and the broader fitness movement continue to grow, so does our commitment to backing the athletes who are driving that change."

Masters' Union HYROX Delhi brought together athletes from across India and overseas to compete in individual, Pro, Doubles and Relay categories, reflecting the growing popularity of fitness racing. MuscleBlaze fielded a strong contingent of Indian athletes alongside international athletes, with podium finishes recorded across multiple age groups and race formats.

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Leading the Indian contingent were Mohit Dalal, who secured first place in the Open Men category; Harsh Khaneja, who claimed the Pro Men title while also finishing on the podium in Mixed Doubles Open and Men's Doubles Open; Chandan and Shreyas Rao, who won the Men's Doubles Pro category, with Shreyas Rao also securing first place in the Men's Relay; Manish, who topped the Mixed Doubles Open category; Prashant Sharma, who secured first place in Mixed Doubles; and Arvendra, who finished first in Men's Doubles Open. Among the international contingent, Yvonne Elizabeth Chee emerged as one of the standout performers with three first-place finishes across Pro Women, Open Women and Women's Doubles Pro categories. Other notable podium finishers included Jessica Brady, Laura, Danis, Dannie Crewe, Eunice, Anne Elise and Justin, reflecting the depth of the global MuscleBlaze athlete community.

Sharing the experience, Ria Karatia said, "HYROX demands consistency, resilience and months of disciplined preparation. Having the right nutritional support throughout training and recovery allowed me to focus entirely on my performance. Standing on the podium is incredibly rewarding, and I'm grateful to MuscleBlaze for being part of my journey from preparation to race day."

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MuscleBlaze Athletes at Masters' Union HYROX Delhi 2026

Total podium finishes: 42

First-place finishes: 19

Second-place finishes: 12

Third-place finishes: 11

Race categories represented: Open, Pro, Doubles and Relay

As functional fitness continues to gain momentum across India, MuscleBlaze remains committed to empowering athletes with science-backed sports nutrition and performance solutions that help them prepare, recover and perform at their best. By supporting athletes at marquee competitions such as HYROX, the brand continues to contribute to the growth of India's competitive fitness ecosystem.

About MuscleBlaze

Founded in 2012, MuscleBlaze is Asia’s leading sports nutrition brand, trusted for authenticity, innovation, and quality. The brand pioneered industry-first measures like SMS-based product authentication, NABL-certified protein test certificates, and the “Scoop-on-Top” design to ensure transparency. Its flagship Biozyme Whey is the world’s first clinically tested and U.S. Patented protein formula designed for enhanced absorption. With 13 Years of consumer-first approach, MuscleBlaze continues to deliver safe, effective nutrition with 100% accurate label claims for every fitness journey.