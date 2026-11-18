New Delhi: Marking the festive spirit of Diwali through compassion and community outreach, Muthoot Finance organised an Individual Social Responsibility (ISR) initiative at its Corporate Office North, New Delhi, extending support to over 200 beneficiaries associated with seven NGOs working for the welfare of senior citizens, children and underprivileged communities across Delhi-NCR and Vrindavan.

As part of the initiative, employees from all departments of Muthoot Finance Corporate Office North came together to contribute towards the cause. Demonstrating the organisation's commitment to collective social responsibility, Shri Alexander George Muthoot, Managing Director, The Muthoot Group, matched the entire contribution made by the employees, effectively doubling the support extended to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Alexander George Muthoot, Managing Director, said "At The Muthoot Group, we believe that the true spirit of every festival lies in sharing happiness and bringing positive change to the lives of others. It is heartening to see our employees come together across departments for this meaningful initiative. I strongly believe that when we share what we have with those who need it, even a small contribution can make a significant difference. Our effort is to encourage a culture of compassion and giving, where social responsibility becomes a collective commitment and an integral part of who we are as an organisation. This Diwali, let us spread not just the light of celebration, but also the light of hope and happiness."

The contributions included 12 room heaters, 35 blankets, 68 hoodies, 40 children's lunch boxes with water bottles, essential household appliances and festive refreshment boxes. These provisions were aimed at meeting essential everyday needs, providing warmth during the approaching winter months and bringing festive cheer to the lives of the beneficiaries.

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The distribution drive was led by Shri Alexander George Muthoot, Managing Director, The Muthoot Group, in the presence of senior officials and employees of Corporate Office North. On the occasion, he appreciated the collective efforts of the employees and encouraged continued participation in initiatives that contribute to the welfare of society. Representatives of the seven participating NGOs expressed their gratitude for the support extended by Muthoot Finance and appreciated the company's efforts towards community welfare.

The initiative reflects Muthoot Finance's belief that meaningful social impact is created when individuals and organisations come together for a common cause. By bringing together contributions from across its workforce and matching the same through its leadership, the company reinforced the importance of shared responsibility and community participation.

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