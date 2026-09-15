National Centre RUSSIA Offers Moscow Showcase For Indian Products At INNOPROM India

New Delhi: India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov visited the National Centre RUSSIA showcase at INNOPROM India, where the centre outlined its interest in expanding exchanges of consumer goods ahead of the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.

The ministers toured UniverMag, the centre's flagship department store project, and a cultural zone featuring traditional crafts from across Russia. Natalia Virtuozova, Director General of the National Centre RUSSIA, led the tour, according to a statement issued by the centre on September 10.

The exhibition runs from September 9 to 11 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Organised by the two countries' ministries responsible for commerce and industry, it brought together more than 130 Russian and Indian companies, according to the centre's event materials, to develop business contacts and joint industrial projects.

At the National Centre RUSSIA's stand, the focus was on regional manufacturers and craft traditions, with displays of crystal, porcelain, painted clay toys, carpets and lace. The presentation combined products for sale with demonstrations of the skills used to make them.

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Looking ahead to the diplomatic anniversary

Virtuozova linked the centre's plans for further engagement with India to the approaching anniversary.

"Russia and India share many years of friendship. Next year marks 80 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries," she said. "We would like the products of UniverMag RUSSIA to remain available to Indian buyers, and Indian goods to be presented in our space in Moscow."

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Speaking at a press conference during the exhibition, she also suggested that India Weeks in Russia and Russia Weeks in India could take place next year. She presented these as possibilities for further cooperation, rather than a confirmed programme.

Virtuozova said agreements would matter, but argued that sustained dialogue and trust were essential to the relationship.

"The most important thing is to trust each other and deepen this dialogue again and again," she said.

Her proposal included making the National Centre RUSSIA's facilities available to display Indian goods. Recalling the popularity of Indian tea, textiles and cotton products in the Soviet Union, she said audiences in both countries needed more opportunities to learn about each other's products.

The initiative remains at the discussion stage. Virtuozova described the next step as meeting with partners to work out how to promote goods in the two markets. The centre's announcement did not set out a signed retail agreement or a timetable for an Indian product showcase in Moscow.

Regional producers meet an Indian audience

The New Delhi exhibition marks UniverMag's first presentation in India. The project previously appeared at INNOPROM Central Asia in Tashkent and the Russia–China Expo in Harbin.

In India, its cultural programme included craftswomen from the Ryazan, Kirov and Nizhny Novgorod regions and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area–Yugra. Demonstrations introduced visitors to Mikhailov lace-making, Dymkovo clay toys, Khokhloma decorative painting and fur mosaic techniques.

The displays also included amber pieces, lacquer miniatures, woodcarving and carpet weaving from the Caucasus. A model of the National Centre RUSSIA's future Moscow building formed part of the exhibition.

Virtuozova said the centre wanted visitors to see traditional crafts as contemporary production as well as cultural heritage. At the opening, she described the products as useful everyday goods made by Russian manufacturers and artisans.

Among the items attracting buyers was a limited-edition nevalyashka, a traditional Russian self-righting doll, created with the Kotovsk toy factory in the Tambov region. The edition incorporated Indian cultural motifs and was developed specifically for the New Delhi event.

According to the centre, the doll was the first item purchased when the outlet opened. During the ministerial visit, Virtuozova said the special edition had almost sold out. The centre also reported demand for Russian chocolate, Tula gingerbread and handmade accessories, without disclosing sales totals.

The National Centre RUSSIA was established on the instructions of President Vladimir Putin to preserve the legacy of the Russia International Exhibition and Forum and present the country's achievements on a permanent basis.