Navi Mumbai International Airport Offers Affordable Multimodal Travel With Buses, Taxis, Autos And Airport Shuttles

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), one of India’s largest greenfield airports and operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), is expanding its public transport and ground mobility network ahead of the Winter Schedule, which runs from 25 October 2026 to 27 March 2027. The airport is offering passengers a range of multimodal transport options, including buses, taxis, autorickshaws, car rentals and airport shuttles, with economical choices across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will commence e-Shivai electric bus services on 7 October 2026. Fares from NMIA will be ₹450 to Pune, ₹210 to Borivali and ₹170 to Dadar East. Children below 12 years of age and women travelling with a National Common Mobility Card will be eligible for half-fare. Bharat Taxi will start operations with a dedicated fleet of up to 40 vehicles from 10 October. Prepaid taxi and autorickshaw services are also being introduced.

Bus services expand access to NMIA

MSRTC’s first-phase e-Shivai services will connect NMIA with Dadar, Borivali and Pune, with services operating from early morning to late night. The Dadar-NMIA route will run via Sion and Atal Setu, while the Borivali-NMIA route will connect CSMIA Terminal 1, Bandra and Atal Setu. The Pune-NMIA route will have two daily services, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Services connecting Thane and Nashik are planned by mid-November.

Chalo Bus operates 21 daily services connecting NMIA with Marol in Andheri East, Bandra, Dadar and the World Trade Centre in Colaba. Services run at regular intervals during peak and non-peak periods, with additional capacity being added for peak-hour passenger and employee mobility.

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Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) operates seven dedicated airport routes, A1 to A7, connecting Terminal 1 with Kharkopar, Targhar, Belapur, Nerul, Panvel, Khandeshwar and the Airport Project Office. Belapur and Nerul services operate every 15–20 minutes during peak hours, with further links to Vashi and Panvel planned.

More taxi and auto options

Uber Go and Uber Premier will offer convenient ride options across short and medium-distance journeys, with pickup zones to facilitate passenger boarding. Uber Auto will provide an additional on-demand option for short-distance travel.

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Other options include prepaid taxis, prepaid autorickshaws and car rentals. Bharat Taxi will commence operations with a dedicated fleet of up to 40 vehicles from 10 October.

Hourly shuttle between NMIA and Mumbai Airport

A complimentary inter-airport shuttle will operate hourly between NMIA and CSMIA. Operated by Cityflo, Aarya and Chalo, the service will provide a direct transfer option between Mumbai’s two airports.

Transport capacity and airport access

Ground transport capacity across app-based taxis, car rentals, autos and buses is being scaled up to 4,594, comprising 3,787 app-based taxis, 184 car rentals, 171 autos and 547 buses.

NMIA is deploying mobility signage, wayfinding systems and on-ground passenger assistance, with dedicated zones for buses, shuttles, arrivals, departures and private vehicles.

The airport is connected to Panvel, Targhar and Bamandongri suburban railway stations and major road corridors including Atal Setu, Sion-Panvel Highway, Palm Beach Road, Amra Marg (NH-348A) and NH-548. Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 is operational, while the proposed Mumbai Metro Line 8 will connect CSMIA and NMIA.

NMIA is also working with the Adani TotalEnergies Gas (ATGL) team to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

About Adani Enterprises Limited

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India’s largest business organisations. AEL has a long-standing track record of incubating, building and scaling infrastructure and utility businesses of strategic importance to India.

Over the years, AEL has developed businesses including Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas into sizeable platforms. AEL’s current portfolio of emerging businesses spans airports, roads, data centres, the green hydrogen ecosystem, copper and other strategic industrial sectors, each aligned with India’s long-term infrastructure and economic development priorities.

For more information, visit: www.adanienterprises.com | www.adaniairports.com