NBR Group Unveils ‘Soul of the Seasons’ – A Premium Residential Enclave Off Sarjapur Road Offering ‘Resort Living, Every Day’

Bengaluru: In a significant move aimed at redefining urban luxury, NBR Group, one of South India’s most trusted real estate developers, has announced the launch of its premium residential project—‘Soul of the Seasons’, located in Mullur, off Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. The project features exclusive 3 BHK apartments and is approved by RERA, promising transparency and reliability for homebuyers.

Conceptualized around the theme of ‘Resort Living, Every Day’, this new offering combines contemporary living with expansive green spaces and wellness-centric design—setting a new benchmark for high-end residential communities in Bengaluru.

Spread across 9.6 acres, 'Soul of the Seasons' integrates nature, aesthetics, and architecture seamlessly, offering homebuyers a harmonious blend of luxury and sustainability. The development is based on NBR Group’s GAIA philosophy, which draws inspiration from the five elements—Ether, Air, Fire, Water, and Earth. This holistic design approach aims to foster deeper connections between residents and their environment, prioritizing ecological balance and community well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nagabhushana Reddy, Founder & Managing Director, NBR Group, stated,

“At NBR Group, we believe a home should be more than just a structure—it should be a living ecosystem that nurtures comfort, wellness, and community spirit. With ‘Soul of the Seasons’, we are bringing resort-style living into the urban heart of Bengaluru. Thoughtfully planned green spaces, high-end amenities, and modern design come together to offer an unmatched living experience.”

Strategically positioned near Bengaluru’s major IT hubs, reputed schools, healthcare centers, and emerging infrastructure projects, ‘Soul of the Seasons’ is aimed at the new-age urban dweller seeking more than just a home. Each 3 BHK residence features spacious layouts, contemporary architecture, expansive balconies, and premium interiors—designed to provide both functionality and elegance.

The project also introduces a suite of lifestyle amenities including landscaped gardens, walking trails, a clubhouse, gymnasium, and recreational zones—reflecting NBR Group’s commitment to holistic, community-first living.

This launch marks a pivotal moment in NBR Group’s journey, highlighting its transition towards premium, vertical residential communities that resonate with the aspirations of modern homeowners in Bengaluru.

Established in 1998 by Mr. Nagabhushana Reddy, NBR Group has grown into a pioneering real estate brand with a legacy of over 12 million square feet developed across plotted layouts, villas, and premium apartment communities. Known for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, NBR Group continues to shape South India’s urban landscape through thoughtfully designed residential solutions.