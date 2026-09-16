Nebula App Review 2026: Features, Cost, and Who It’s For

Nebula: Spiritual Guiding Space combines the services of psychic reading with astrology and self-reflection tools, bringing live guidance and self-guided exploration into one app. The Nebula app is available on iOS and Android, and the website is available to desktop users, complete with a blog to read. This Nebula app review draws on the platform’s official app store and website listings, its published features, and user ratings from the App Store and Trustpilot to cover Nebula’s services, pricing, and how it compares with other leaders in this niche.

Key Takeaways

The Nebula app is rated 4.6/5 on the US App Store, based on approximately 170,000 ratings.

The Trustpilot rating for Nebula is 4.3, marked “Excellent,” across about 17,600 reviews.

Nebula states that 900 advisors are available online 24/7 for private chat readings.

A natal chart and daily horoscope are available for users for free on the Nebula platform.

Nebula horoscope app offers new users 3 free minutes of a psychic reading with any advisor on the platform.

Main Nebula App Features

The main Nebula app features include automated astrological charts and human-led spiritual guidance. Users can:

get their personal, instantly generated birth chart;

find daily horoscope and Tarot insights;

check their relationship compatibility;

explore biorhythm information.

The app connects users with spiritual advisors through private conversations: anyone can chat with a psychic online. Nebula lists specialties that include numerology, palmistry, past life reading, and other forms of spiritual guidance.

Download the Nebula horoscope app to explore the platform before paying for premium content and personalized guidance.

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Pricing

Nebula app offers a weekly subscription for $7.99/week with a 3-day free trial, a monthly subscription for $24.99/month, and a 3-month subscription for $29.99.

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Feature Free Paid price shown Natal chart Yes — Daily horoscope Yes — Premium content No From $7.99 Chat balance No From $9.99 Live advisor readings 3 chat minutes info offer Varies by advisor (avg. $3/min)

Nebula's website also displays subscription offers that can differ from App Store pricing, so users should check the relevant price at the time of purchasing.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Offers chat and audio reading formats.

Offers free tools, like natal charts, horoscopes, and a library of free content.

Provides access to advisors across various spiritual specialities beyond astrology.

Cons

No video reading format.

Personalised readings cost extra, so frequent sessions can become expensive.

The experience and quality of guidance can vary by advisor.

Nebula vs Oranum

Oranum focuses on live video readings, with free public streams that let users see an advisor before booking a private session. Nebula doesn't offer a video format; instead, advisor sessions happen through live chat, alongside built-in astrology tools like horoscopes and natal charts.

Choose Nebula if you want more than a live video reading and prefer chat-based readings paired with astrology and self-guided tools.

Nebula vs Purple Garden

Purple Garden centres on live video readings with a pay-per-minute credit system. Nebula combines advisor chats with ongoing astrology content like horoscopes, compatibility features, and chart tools. A subscription covers the self-guided features, while advisor chats are charged by the minute.

Choose Nebula if you want a mix of live guidance and self-guided content rather than video readings alone.

FAQ

What is the Nebula app?

Nebula is an astrology and spiritual-guidance app offering natal charts, horoscopes, compatibility tools, and one-on-one advisor sessions.

Is the Nebula app legit, or is it a scam?

Nebula is a legitimate app available on major mobile app stores, with a 4.6/5 rating from about 170,000 ratings on the US App Store. Other users’ experience may vary. Readings are for entertainment purposes only and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events.

How much does the Nebula app cost?

The price for using the Nebula horoscope app starts at $7.99 for some premium US App Store options, with other subscription plans and chat credits also available. Prices and offers can vary by platform and account.

How is Nebula different from apps like Oranum or Purple Garden?

Oranum and Purple Garden are built around live video readings, while Nebula centres on chat and audio sessions bundled with free astrology tools. Pick Nebula if you want self-guided features alongside advisor chats rather than paying per minute for video.

Is the Nebula app free to use?

Nebula is free to download, and core tools like your natal chart and daily horoscope are also available at no cost. Live advisor readings and Premium content require payment, though new users get 3 free chat minutes.

Is the Nebula App Worth It?