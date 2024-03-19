Advertisement

Are you aspiring to become a doctor and dreaming of securing a seat in a prestigious medical school? If yes, then you’re probably already aware of the challenges posed by the NEET exam 2024, the gateway to medical education. But worry no longer, because with iDreamCareer, your journey to NEET success, and subsequent medical school admission just got much smoother.

﻿NEET, short for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, is the holy grail for medical aspirants in India. It's the ultimate test of your knowledge, skills, and aptitude in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Securing a high rank in NEET is about securing your future as a medical practitioner. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET 2024 exam on 05th May 2024. Candidates who are interested in pursuing medical, dental, AYUSH, and nursing courses in accredited and recognized government and private schools, universities, and institutes across India must apply to the NEET UG Entrance test. Registration for the NEET Entrance exam has already begun on 09th February 2024 and preparing for NEET can be a tiring and confusing task, that’s where iDreamCareer comes in. So, let’s dive into the article to learn more about NEET 2024. Hey there! Ready to get prepped for NEET 2024? We've got you covered with all the important info you need – exam dates, admit cards, registration dates, and more. Let's dive in and get you ready for success!

Advertisement

﻿NEET 2024 Exam

The upcoming NEET UG 2024 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 05, 2024, according to the National Testing Agency’s calendar. Candidates can check the exam date on the NTA’s official website https://neet.ntaonline.in/. The exam will be held in a single shift and the details for the same will be announced along with the admit card. The new and updated Syllabus for NEET UG 2024 Exam has been released by the National Medical Commission (NMC). NEET 2024 cut-off will be eligible to participate in the counseling process for admission to medical and dental schools. The counseling system is conducted through the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) for AIQ seats and by the respective state governments for state quota seats.

Advertisement

NEET UG 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants who are interested in applying for NEET 2024 should fulfill the basic eligibility criteria for the NEET 2024 exam, which are Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Minimum Marks required, and total number of attempts. Candidates will be able to give their NEET 2024 only if they meet the following NEET Eligibility Criteria 2024.

Advertisement

Exam Name - National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2024 (NEET 2024)

Conducting Body - National Testing Agency (NTA)

Mode - Pen and Paper

Duration - 3 hours

Courses - MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, etc.

Minimum Eligibility - 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology

Minimum NEET Age Limit - 17 years age

Maximum NEET Age Limit - The upper age limit to apply for NEET 2024 has been removed, so anyone can apply for NEET.

NEET Eligibility Criteria Marks - Class 12 minimum percentage required to appear for NEET 2023 varies for each category, NEET Eligibility criteria marks in Class 12 are considered to be an aggregate of PCB subjects.

Maximum number of Attempts for NTA NEET - There are no restrictions on the number of Attempts for NTA NEET.

Nationality - Indians, NRIs, OCIs, PIOs, and Foreign nationals.

NEET Educational Qualification 2024

To qualify for the NEET UG exam in 2024, applicants must meet the NTA NEET Eligibility Criteria 2024 and submit their applications by the specified deadline. NEET is now obligatory for those intending to study medicine abroad and practice in India.

Every candidate must be at least 17 years of age.

Advertisement

There exists no maximum age limit for the examination.

Both Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) are eligible to apply as candidates.

Advertisement

Candidates must have finished the 10+2 program or its equivalent with core subjects including physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology, and English from a recognized board.

Those currently pursuing Class 12 or an equivalent examination are also qualified to apply for NEET.

Advertisement

NEET Nationality Criteria 2024

Indian citizens, NRI, OCI, PIO candidates, and foreign nationals are eligible to apply.

Advertisement

Students of UTs J&K and Ladakh are eligible to apply under 15% All India Quota only on a self-declaration basis.

NEET Application Process 2024

The NEET 2024 application process started on February 9th, 2024, and it's all online this time. You've got until March 9th, 2024, 5 pm, to fill and submit your form. There's also a chance to make adjustments later, but only if you've paid the fee.

Here's how it goes:

Starting from December 2023, get ready to fill out the application form.

When the form is up, make sure to provide accurate info like your name and address.

Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents after filling out the form.

Don't forget to submit your application before the deadline hits.

Pay the application fee using a Debit/Credit Card, UPI, Net Banking, or other available methods.

Once done, make sure to download, save, and print a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET Preparation Tips 2024

Preparing for NEET 2024 requires dedication due to tough competition. Here are some simple tips by iDreamCareer:

Understand the NEET 2024 exam pattern and syllabus first.

Make a study plan and revise it regularly, focusing on the NCERT syllabus.

Practice with NEET Mock Tests and review your performance.

Prioritize subjects and topics based on their importance.

Stay updated with study materials and recommended books.

Balance your study schedule with other activities for a healthy routine.

iDreamCareer offers personalized counseling sessions to assist students in their NEET preparation journey. These sessions provide tailored guidance, addressing individual strengths and weaknesses.

With iDreamCareer's support and these preparation tips, students can navigate the NEET exam effectively, increasing their chances of success.

Advertisement

In conclusion, iDreamCareer offers a comprehensive pathway to NEET exam success and eventual admission into medical school. Through personalized counseling, expert guidance, and access to valuable resources, students can easily prepare for the NEET exam with confidence. With iDreamCareer's support, aspirants can channel their potential, enhance their preparation, and ultimately realize their dream of pursuing a career in medicine. Choose iDreamCareer as your partner in this journey, and start walking on the path to medical school admission with commitment and determination.

About the Author

Pooja Madan, a dedicated career counselor with a Bachelor's and Master's degree from the University of Delhi, brings passion and expertise to guiding students in their academic and professional journey. With a P.G. diploma in guidance and counseling from Jamia Milia University, she is a certified Career Coach by NCDA (USA) at iDreamCareer and has five years of experience, committed to helping students achieve their desired goals. Her mantra, "Choose a career path you love and you never have to work a day in your life," reflects her enthusiasm for making a positive impact on students' lives.