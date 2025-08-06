NEP@5 and the Rise of Global Campuses and Partnerships - Forging a blueprint for India’s demographic success | Image: Republic Initiative

Five years ago, India made a bold commitment to reimagine its education system and chart a new course through the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It wasn’t just a reform; it was a reawakening. This visionary policy marked India’s transition from being a consumer of global knowledge to becoming a creator of it, channelling its demographic strengths into leadership, innovation, and inclusive growth.

Today, the impact of NEP is visible in classrooms, research labs, boardrooms, and cross-border corridors. Among the most transformative shifts has been the rise of internationalisation, ushering in new models of global learning, collaborations, and, notably, the entry of international branch campuses into India.

Deakin University, Australia, has had the privilege of being a committed education partner to India for more than 30 years. NEP has helped us take that collaboration from strong to strategic.

“NEP opened the doors to partnerships that are not extractive, but co-creative.”

NEP 2020 envisions an India where students can access quality education that is multidisciplinary, inclusive, and globally relevant without leaving the country unless they choose to. It opens the doors to international partnerships that are not extractive but co-creative, enabling new learning pathways aligned with India's economic, cultural, and demographic context.

The policy’s articulation around internationalisation was a game-changer. It provided a regulatory and philosophical framework for global academic collaboration, endorsing foreign university campuses, joint programs, and student mobility. Bodies like the University Grants Commission and the International Financial Services Centres Authority quickly moved from vision to action, laying the groundwork for globally benchmarked education in India.

This intent was made real in March 2024 when Deakin became the first international university to establish a fully operational branch campus in India, at GIFT City, Gujarat. Aligned with NEP’s ethos, the Deakin GIFT City Campus offers postgraduate programs in future-focused fields like cybersecurity and business analytics, designed for local impact with global relevance.

Deakin’s GIFT City Campus is a case study in purpose-built partnership, backed by IFSCA’s forward-thinking policies and driven by Deakin’s commitment. Beyond a milestone, the campus represents a shift from fly-in education models to embedded, purpose-driven engagement.

“The future of education is hybrid, flexible, and deeply rooted while serving as a launchpad for global success.”

NEP 2020 was designed to promote flexibility, inclusivity, innovation, and internationalization. The policy’s focus on developing human capital, digital preparedness, industry collaboration, and global partnerships has laid the foundation for models that combine accessibility with quality.

Deakin University’s efforts in India, from international branch campuses to in-country transnational education (TNE), serve as practical examples of these NEP goals. For instance, Deakin’s HUB model highlights the NEP’s focus on equity and access. These India-based partnerships with top academic institutions—Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Symbiosis International University, Chitkara University, and Jindal Global University—allow students to start their studies locally and finish them in Australia, aided by smooth credit transfers and dual mentorship. This approach significantly lowers costs and broadens opportunities for learners across different regions, especially from Tier 2 and 3 cities.

The teaching approach, rooted in contextualized curricula and faculty development, directly supports the NEP’s aim for multidisciplinary and localized education. This has resulted in tangible success stories in fields like health sciences, digital technologies, and business, advancing the policy’s goal of widespread, high-quality education.

Likewise, the NEP’s emphasis on industry collaboration to improve employability is reflected in Deakin’s engagement with Indian industries. Programs like the Global Job Readiness Program with the National Skill Development Corporation, work-integrated learning modules, and co-developed skilling initiatives prepare students with practical experience and employer-ready skills. Additionally, industry-integrated learning at the GIFT City Campus and global future skills offered onshore at Deakin’s Australian campus ensure graduates are well-prepared.

Aligned with the NEP’s focus on research and innovation, Deakin has become a trusted partner for Indian research institutions and universities. Its collaborations in clean energy, cybersecurity, biotechnology, advanced materials, energy, and food security align with national development goals. From IIT Hyderabad and Madras to The Energy and Resource Institute and PHFI, these are not just research projects; they represent scalable solutions developed through shared research agendas.

Finally, the NEP’s inclusive perspective, which aims to reach every learner, is reflected in Deakin’s efforts to support first-generation students, women in STEM, and underrepresented communities through entrepreneurship. By creating affordable, flexible, and industry-relevant pathways, global partnerships like Deakin’s help ensure that talent across India is not only educated but also empowered.

In summary, the NEP’s vision for a future-ready, inclusive, and globally connected India is already taking shape through collaborations like Deakin’s. These models demonstrate that it is possible to deliver a global standard—‘in India, with India, for India.’

“A shared ambition, backed by bold policy, can unlock generational change.”

India’s demographic dividend can only be realised if education pathways are meaningful, inclusive, and future-ready. Looking ahead, I see the NEP evolving from vision to acceleration, especially over the next five years.

NEP has laid the foundation; now we must build on it boldly. The Deakin–India story is just one example of what’s possible when ambition meets alignment, and policy meets purpose.

Deakin’s India engagement strategy aligns closely with NEP’s vision, contributing directly to India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 aspirations. They tick the right boxes, energising India’s journey toward -

Developing talent to global standards within India

Elevating academic standards and enhancing pedagogy

21st-century skills onboarding

Innovations leveraging complementary strengths and priorities

Capacity building for demographic advantage

Fostering inclusive and sustainable development

“NEP has defined this century as one led by education partnerships beyond borders.”

As we reflect on NEP@5, it is clear that the policy is a catalyst for national transformation. It has repositioned education as the cornerstone of India's demographic, economic, and global aspirations. NEP doesn’t just call for global partnerships; it redefines them, rooted in mutual respect, shared outcomes, and aligned purpose.

Deakin University is proud to be part of this transformation, not as an outsider offering support, but as a long-term partner building ‘in India, with India, for India’..

The journey ahead will demand courage, collaboration, and sustained investment in human potential. But if NEP has shown us anything, it is that with the right vision and partnerships, India is not just preparing for the future; India is leading it.

“The next decade belongs to nations that invest in talent, technology, and trust. Through NEP, India is leading that charge.”